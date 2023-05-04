Sheffield bus protest set to call for cheaper fares and public control of services

Protesters including one dressed as a giant rabbit are targeting bus operators in Sheffield next week to focus on how privatised public transport offers passengers little value for money.

The protest called by Better Buses for South Yorkshire takes place next Tuesday (May 9) at 1.15pm outside the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority offices in Broad Street West near Sheffield city centre.

Bus users and community groups say they plan to expose how private control of local buses leads to fares that offer little value for money at a meeting involving private bus operators.

The protesters say that franchising bus services to bring them under public control will help to deliver fairer fares. South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard has backed this move.

A previous protest by supporters of Better Buses for South Yorkshire outside the mayor's office in Sheffield

A protester will wear a rabbit costume to highlight South Yorkshire’s complicated ticketing system compared to London’s simple ‘hopper fare.’ In London, where public transport is franchised, the £1.75 ticket allows unlimited changes between operators on an hour’s journey.

Under the current system of deregulation, bus companies have powers over routes, fares, and standards. Franchising means companies can only operate if they win a contract from the Mayor, who sets their terms of service.

Better Buses describe deregulation as a “wild west free market” where competition law prevents operators from offering passengers a single, simple set of tickets that work on all services.

Simple fare

The passengers’ group claims that public control would allow the region to introduce a simple hopper fare, as is now planned in Greater Manchester when its franchised buses start in September.

Better Buses campaigner Matthew Topham said: “South Yorkshire’s fares used to be the envy of the world. Imagine getting a single for 10 pence!

“When control was handed to private operators, fares went up by 300% or more overnight. Now bus drivers are given a 30-page booklet to explain all the different ticket types on sale. Passengers shouldn’t need a PhD in tickets to be sure they’re getting value for money!

“If we franchise our buses, fares will be fairer. They’ll be accountable to us. We’ll have new powers to keep them low. And we’ll be able to guarantee you’re charged the lowest fare for the journeys you actually make, removing stress about choosing the right ticket.”

Fran Postlethwaite, Better Buses convenor who lives in Jump, Barnsley, said: “Imagine you live in Jump and you’re trying to get to an appointment at Barnsley Hospital.

“You’ve got to take a bus into town and then another bus out to the hospital. So, do you just pay two singles on each bus, coming to £4, for a single journey of an hour?

Complicated system

“Different operators run services from the hospital to the town centre, so should you save a bit of money and get a day ticket that only works on Stagecoach, risking a longer wait watching buses that could get you home go past, or do you get a ticket that works on them all?

“We need to sweep away this complicated system. A London-style system would mean you don’t have to be anxious about second guessing what the right ticket that day, week or month is — it’ll be simple, capped, and working across all operators equally.”

A campaign petition has now reached nearly 3,300 signatures. It is available here: www.megaphone.org.uk/p/BetterBusesSY

