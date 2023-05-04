Most voters visiting a polling station for Thursday’s Sheffield City Council elections will head to a church hall or community centre – but you could be marking your cross at Sheffield United’s stadium, a park, museum or pub.

Sheffield City Council uses dozens of venues around the city as polling stations, including the town hall, but the Platinum Suite at Bramall Lane must be one of the most famous addresses to find on your polling card. It will be used by voters in City ward.

There are lots more sporting venues in use, including Nether Edge Bowling Club, Woodhouse Boxing Club and the upmarket Hallamshire Tennis and Squash Club on Ecclesall Road. Ecclesfield Red Rovers are making their football pavilion on Nether Lane available to voters in East Ecclesfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you find voting a thirsty business, there are several pubs and licensed venues serving as polling stations. They include the Miners Arms in East Ecclesfield ward, the White Rose in Darnall, The Norton at Meadowhead, the Cobden View Hotel in Crookes and Crosspool ward, the Walkley Cottage and the Springvale Hotel in Walkley and Berlin Calling in Crookesmoor.

Weston Park Museum on Western Bank, Sheffield, had 168,695 visitors during 2022 - up from 96,025 the previous year. The museum tells the stories of Sheffield and its people, from pre-history to the present day, with lots of hands-on exhibits for children, including the chance to build a pyramid, drive a bus and pretend to be a butcher. One of its most popular attractions is Spike the Woolly Rhino. It also has a good gift shop, a popular cafe, called Ambulo, and an upstairs picnic area. Entry is free, as is the case with all attractions run by Museums Sheffield, though donations are welcomed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you like tripping the light fantastic, you’ll be pleased that City Limits Dance Centre is a polling station in Walkley ward.

Park and Arbourthorne ward lives up to its name – one polling station is based in the Centre in the Park in Norfolk Heritage Park. Great views across the city.

Museum polling station

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Google Maps image of the Centre in the Park at Norfolk Heritage Park, one of the venues being used as a polling stations for Thursday's city council elections

History lovers don’t miss out in Broomhill and Sharrowvale ward – Weston Park Museum is being used in a polling station and of course that’s also in a park.

In City ward, Sheffield Archives on Shoreham Street are opening their doors to voters. It’s home to many of the city’s records and treasures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are registered to vote in the Sheffield Council elections, your polling card will tell you which polling station you must vote at.

If you want to check the details, there is an online interactive map of all city polling stations at the city council website, https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/your-city-council/voting/polling-stations

The Springvale Hotel in Walkley is one of the city pubs that is being used as a polling station for Thursday's Sheffield City Council elections

All polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voters have to produce photo ID at their polling station for the first time in this election, under new government rules. To find out more, go to https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/your-city-council/voting/photo-id-youll-need-vote

Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium is one of the more unusual polling station venues for Thursday's council elections

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weston Park Museum in Sheffield acts as a polling station for Thursday's city council elections