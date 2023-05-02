Former left-wing MP supporting Sheffield socialist election candidates

A former left-wing MP is visiting Sheffield to speak in support of a political coalition which is standing in this week’s city council elections.

Dave Nellist, the national chair of the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC), is speaking at a public meeting to be held tomorrow, Wednesday, May 3, at 7pm at the Central United Reformed Church in Norfolk Street, Sheffield city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Nellist was a Militant member and a well-known left-wing Labour MP for Coventry from 1983-92. He refused to pay his poll tax and was expelled from the Labour Party for being in Militant.

Some of the Trade Union and Socialist Coalition candidates who are standing for election to Sheffield City Council on Thursday, May 4

The ex-MP will be offering his support to TUSC’s 27 council election candidates in Sheffield.Local trade unionists and election candidates will also outline why TUSC support groups of workers currently taking strike action over pay and why it opposes councillors carrying out government cuts. The coalition says that it opposes all cuts and privatisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad