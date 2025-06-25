Sheffeld Council seeks urgent government talks over changes that would overturn city referendum

Coun Tom Hunt, the leader of Sheffield City Council

Sheffield City Council is seeking urgent talks with the government over a “surprise” announcement that would see a return to a system of decision-making that city voters rejected four years ago.

Jim McMahon, minister for local government and English devolution, announced yesterday (June 24) what he described as “ambitious plans to introduce legislation which will simplify governance arrangements for local authorities in England and to ensure local communities have the right mechanisms to engage with their council”.

He said: “At present there is a complex and opaque system which allows councils to operate one of three governance models: cabinet arrangements with a directly elected council mayor, leader and cabinet, or the committee system. As a result, councils are left with a complicated governance system.

“This can be confusing to the taxpayer, particularly in the case of the committee system, which can be unclear, duplicative, and wasteful, leading to slower, less efficient decision-making.”

It's Our City campaigners won a referendum in May 2021 to change Sheffield City Council from a cabinet-run to a committee system. Picture: LDRS

Mr McMahon said he would be introducing legislation to make councils transition to the leader and cabinet model. That system was overturned in Sheffield by a referendum.

The government announcement came as a surprise to the city council, which said in a statement that it had not been consulted.

Campaign

Sheffielders voted in May 2021 to move away from the cabinet model to a new policy committee system by 89,670 votes to 48,727. The vote was the result of a successful campaign by the group It’s Our City.

Sheffield City Council Green Party leader Coun Angela Argenzio. Picture: Sheffield Greens

They argued that the change would lead to more democratic decision-making directly involving councillors.

The council is currently under no overall control by any political party, so leadership and membership of all policy committees is based on a proportional system relating to how many members Labour, the LibDems, the Greens and Sheffield Community Group have.

Currently, the 84-seat council has 36 Labour members, 27 Liberal Democrats, 14 Greens, four Sheffield Community Councillors and two Independents. A vacant seat in the Stocksbridge and Upper Don ward will be filled at a by-election being held tomorrow, Thursday (June 26).

City council leader Coun Tom Hunt said on behalf of the council: “Since 2022 Sheffield City Council has been governed using a committee system, chosen by residents in a city-wide referendum.

Coun Martin Smith, leader of the LibDems on Sheffield City Council. Picture: Sheffield LibDems

“Since its implementation, and the publication of the Lowcock Report in 2023, we have been on an improvement journey to listen, change and rebuild trust with the city, a journey which was recognised in our recent nomination for Most Improved Council at the LGC Awards.” The Lowcock Report was a heavily critical investigation into the council’s mishandling of the city street trees scandal.

Honesty

“We have worked hard to ensure decision-making that reflects the needs of the people of Sheffield, to listen to our residents, and we have embedded the principles of openness, honesty and accountability at the heart of our system of governance.

“The culture in Sheffield City Council has been transformed over the last few years, and we are determined to continue on that journey. We are committed to continuing this collaborative and inclusive approach, ensuring that all voices are heard.

“This news comes as a surprise and we were not consulted. We are seeking an urgent conversation with Government on the detail and timescales of the proposed changes, to ensure the experience and perspectives of Sheffield are given due consideration.”

Martin Smith, councillor for Dore and Totley ward and leader of the LibDem group, commented: “The people of Sheffield overwhelmingly voted for a move to a committee system in a referendum only four years ago. Now ministers are proposing to overrule that decision made by our city”.

Sheffield Labour group said: “As Labour councillors, we are committed to listening to all voices, working collaboratively with residents and putting them at the heart of local decision-making.

“The council is on an improvement journey and the culture has changed significantly in recent years. We are not going to go back.

Accountability

“We will continue to work for openness, honesty and accountability in decision-making at the council.”

Green Group leader Coun Angela Argenzio said: “Labour are proposing to overrule the will of Sheffielders, who overwhelmingly voted to abolish the unrepresentative cabinet system which served Sheffield so badly. The Sheffield tree scandal showed what can happen when only a few councillors can vote on important decisions that affect local people.

“These plans by the government disrespect the views of Sheffielders who voted 65% to 35% to get rid of the unaccountable and less democratic cabinet system. It appears that it is now government policy to ignore the will of local people.

“People expect all councillors they vote for to take part in making the decisions that affect the city. It is clearly wrong that a system that has been working well in Sheffield should be abolished by a remote Labour government.

“There have been many benefits of the committee system in Sheffield. We have seen greater collaboration between councillors across political groups in policy formulation and in the decision-making processes of the council.

“The committee system has also helped overcome party political tribalism. The culture of the council has changed for the better with officers and councillors focusing on what is best for the city.

Outcomes

“The committee system, has led to improved cross-party working and better outcomes for our city, particularly now the council has no party with a majority.

“We have seen a wider number of councillors involved in the decision-making of the council and a greater accountability of councillors to the electorate due to their engagement in decision-making.

“It benefits nobody in Sheffield to return to the autocratic top-down, behind-closed-doors decision-making of the cabinet system.

“We will ask all councillors on Sheffield City Council to oppose these dictatorial government plans. We will also ask Sheffield’s Labour MPs to make representations to their minister, demanding he reverse his proposals and respect the will of local people.”