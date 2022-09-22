Improvements to a major road junction in Sheffield near Kelham Island that aim to make travel in the area easier for all road users were approved by city councillors.

Sheffield City Council’s transport, regeneration and climate committee have approved work on the Shalesmoor Gateway plan, which now goes to the Department for Transport for funding through its Major Road Network National Roads Fund.

The scheme replaces Shalesmoor Roundabout with a new junction through to Rutland Road and the A61.

The Shalesmoor Gateway plan to replace Shalesmoor Roundabout in Sheffield with a new junction should make Supertram journeys easier, say city council road planners

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It aims to get traffic flowing better on the Inner Ring Road, improve bus and Supertram journey times and make the area safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

The council is providing £1.4 million of the predicted £20.7m cost to get the project moving.

Matthew Reynolds, council transport planning and infrastructure manager, told the committee: “It builds network resilience into a very delicate area of the highway network within the city.”

Bus and active travel priorities

A detailed Sheffield City Council plan showing what will replace Shalesmoor Roundabout in the Shalesmoor Gateway plan

As well as leading into Kelham Island, the gateway connects the city centre with the M1 and is important for travel to both major hospitals, said Mr Reynolds.

He has amended the original design to make it easier for people to use.

He added: “It redirects significant numbers of traffic away from queuing traffic and congestion.

“Traffic avoiding the ring road goes on to unsuitable residential streets. The idea is to try to put traffic back to where it should be in the first place.”

Shalesmoor Roundabout will be replaced by a major new junction in the Shalesmoor Gateway plan by Sheffield City Council, in a bid to improve journeys for all road users

Mr Reynolds said that more emphasis has been put on bus priority and encouraging active travel by foot and bike.

High-quality, safer crossings aim to minimise waiting times and reduce pedestrian accidents.

Green spaces have been included, to improve biodiversity and flood management.

The project is part of Sheffield Transport Strategy. A series of improvements to the Inner Ring Road are planned to support development of the city, including 25,000 new jobs and 40,000-46,000 new homes.