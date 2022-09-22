Shalesmoor Gateway: £20.7m Sheffield road plan moves ahead in bid to ease traffic problems
Improvements to a major road junction in Sheffield near Kelham Island that aim to make travel in the area easier for all road users were approved by city councillors.
Sheffield City Council’s transport, regeneration and climate committee have approved work on the Shalesmoor Gateway plan, which now goes to the Department for Transport for funding through its Major Road Network National Roads Fund.
The scheme replaces Shalesmoor Roundabout with a new junction through to Rutland Road and the A61.
It aims to get traffic flowing better on the Inner Ring Road, improve bus and Supertram journey times and make the area safer for pedestrians and cyclists.
The council is providing £1.4 million of the predicted £20.7m cost to get the project moving.
Matthew Reynolds, council transport planning and infrastructure manager, told the committee: “It builds network resilience into a very delicate area of the highway network within the city.”
Bus and active travel priorities
As well as leading into Kelham Island, the gateway connects the city centre with the M1 and is important for travel to both major hospitals, said Mr Reynolds.
He has amended the original design to make it easier for people to use.
He added: “It redirects significant numbers of traffic away from queuing traffic and congestion.
“Traffic avoiding the ring road goes on to unsuitable residential streets. The idea is to try to put traffic back to where it should be in the first place.”
Mr Reynolds said that more emphasis has been put on bus priority and encouraging active travel by foot and bike.
High-quality, safer crossings aim to minimise waiting times and reduce pedestrian accidents.
Green spaces have been included, to improve biodiversity and flood management.
The project is part of Sheffield Transport Strategy. A series of improvements to the Inner Ring Road are planned to support development of the city, including 25,000 new jobs and 40,000-46,000 new homes.
Committee chair Cllr Julie Grocutt said: “The way all these schemes fit together is great for the city. It makes sure we are going to get the whole view so that they (the Department of Transport) get the full context of what we are looking at.”