Sheffield City Council planning committee approved the extension of an industrial and warehouse unit by Welbilt Uk Ltd on Provincial Park industrial estate in Nether Lane.

The firm manufactures professional catering equipment including ovens and fryers. It currently stores finished products elsewhere and wants to bring everything back on one site.

A report by Welbilt’s planning consultants Arcus described the firm as an “award-winning, global leader in the manufacture and supply of professional catering equipment”.

Images of the Welbilt factory site in Ecclesfield, Sheffield, showing the area where expansion will be taking place after approval was given by the city council planning committee

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It said that the expansion has the immediate potential to create 60 new jobs.

The council received objections from 16 neighbouring households in Mellor Lea Farm Drive and Chase.

One objector wrote: “Destroying the existing mature woodland, which currently acts a noise buffer, would adversely affect wildlife. New planting of trees would have little effect as a screen for decades.

‘Nether Lane is already a dangerous road’“There would be an increase in night-time background noise, and light pollution. There would also be an increase in environmental pollution, due to extra vehicle movements.”

Sheffield councillor Peter Price was enthusiastic about expansion plans for the Welbilt catering equipment factory in Ecclesfield, Sheffield. He and other members of the city council planning committee approved the application

Another objector commented: “The noise levels are already unacceptable with a constant drone night and day, disturbing sleep at night and the spoiling the enjoyment of relaxing in the garden. Not to mention the disruption it would have on the wildlife in this area.

“Due to the close proximity of my property, I find it absolutely incredible that the proposed extension is even being considered.”

Many objectors were worried about disturbance to wildlife including hedgehogs, bats and birds.

Plans submitted on behalf of Ecclesfield catering equipment manufacturer Welbilt, showing proposed expansion that was approved by Sheffield City Council's planning committee

Several objectors were concerned about the potential effect of increased traffic in the area, where students walk to Ecclesfield School.

One wrote: “Nether Lane is already a dangerous road in terms of the amount of traffic on it and the speed of the vehicles that use it.”

Members of the committee who had been on a site visit prior to the meeting were enthusiastic about the plans.

Coun Peter Price (Labour, Shiregreen and Brightside) said: “It’s one of the most uplifting visits I’ve been on. It was amazing.

“When people talk about we don’t make anything any more in Sheffield, they ought to visit this factory.

‘I fully support it’

“It produces 200-300 electric ovens per day, almost all of them for export, mostly to America, all produced on that factory site.

“The problem, we learned then, mainly is that they store a lot of the stuff outside the grounds. ”

Coun Price said the firm will no longer need to transport products around the city. He also said the changed layout and new buildings, plus trees on the site, will act as a noise baffle between the factory and surrounding homes.

He said: “I think it’s an excellent application and I fully support it and wish them all the best.”

The application was approved subject to several conditions, including biodiversity and landscaping plans being drawn up and agreed with the council. This will include “permanent bat roosting feature(s), replacement tree planting and nesting opportunities for birds”.