Salvation Army Citadel: Sheffield City Council makes shock move to secure future of iconic building
The authority says it has bought the dilapidated building from Robert Hill, of Tandem Properties, aiming to give it a new future after standing empty for 25 years.
It comes as the two parties prepared for a court showdown over repairs.
The Grade II listed Citadel, on Cross Burgess Street, opened in 1894 and was used by the Salvation Army until 1999.
Today it stands at the heart of the authority’s just-completed £470m Heart of the City regeneration scheme.
In a joint statement, Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council, and Mr Hill said: “Sheffield City Council and Tandem Properties Limited are pleased to have reached terms to settle court proceedings and at the same time the council has acquired the property known as the Citadel.
“Sheffield City Council will now be progressing plans to see this important heritage building improved and both parties look forward to proposals then being progressed to see the building brought back into use.”
Mr Hill, who had owned the Citadel for 17 years, said he spent £2m on 12 unsuccessful proposals for bars, shops - including an Apple store - restaurants and a spa. The most recent plan was for an office block behind a retained facade.
In July, Sheffield City Council hit him with a repair notice over the structure, which is sprouting bushes and has a hole in the roof. But he refused to do any work - including repairing glass and repointing - because it would be part of a hoped-for deal with a developer.
The row was heading to court before today’s shock acquisition news. No figure for the sale was revealed.
Mr Hill previously said the authority made him an offer but he rejected it as too low.
