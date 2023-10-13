Sheffield campaigners fighting to save the popular Rose Garden Cafe in Graves Park have cautiously welcomed proposals to restore and fully reopen the building.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Campaigners have been calling for the council to take on restoration work of the building, dating to 1927, ever since the cafe was hurriedly closed in July 2022 after structural safety concerns emerged.

A special meeting of a Sheffield City Council committee next week (October 18) will look at proposals to fund restoration work and pause progress on other options that would see the building, which has only partly reopened, demolished or replaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s charity trustee sub-committee is recommended to approve a proposal for the council, in partnership with stakeholders working as the Rose Garden Café Partnership, to develop a strategy for the building’s restoration. The park is owned by a charitable trust, of which the council is sole trustee.

Campaigners celebrating the Rose Garden Cafe partial reopening in December 2022. Sheffield City Council is now aiimng to create a partnership to restore the building. Picture: Andy Kershaw

Options already outlined would involve structural stabilisation and full refurbishment, estimated to cost £1.79 million, or the structural works plus “light touch refurbishment” to the interior, the cost of which is estimated at £911,000.

The committee will be recommended to approve that the partnership works to develop the strategy for restoration and then puts it into action.

That would include:

Save the Rose Garden Cafe campaigner Andy Kershaw speaking at a meeting of Sheffield City Council's charity trustee sub-committee. The committee will decide on the future of the popular Graves Park cafe. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

“Proportionate public consultation”

Establishing funding sources

A public communication strategy.

The report says: “Any group or organisation that can positively contribute to the delivery of the Rose Garden Café Strategy can become a Rose Garden Cafe Partner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It suggests that the partnership chair should be third party, independent and not aligned to a political party.

The council wants to see consultation on plans taking place to understand what the community wants from the cafe and which aspects of the restoration are most important.

Manager Julie Collins of BrewKitchen at the partial reopening of the Rose Garden Cafe in Graves Park, Sheffield in December 2022. Picture: Andy Kershaw

Caroline Dewar, chair of the Friends of Graves Park, said: “While the Friends are happy to work with anybody to restore the café and get it fully open again, we are extremely cautious, because of 25 years of experience, also because of the recent shameful voting regarding the tennis courts deal.”

The group and Friends of Hillsborough Park oppose a sports hub and tennis courts operator getting a 25-year lease to work in areas of city parks, which they say is privatisation, a claim the council rejects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Graves Park Friends have also long fought the council to bring Norton Nurseries back into park use.

Andy Kershaw, co-chair of the Save the Rose Garden Cafe campaign, said: “Whilst there are still some outstanding questions to be answered about the delay in getting here and the estimated costs drawn up by the council, we welcome this decision which over 11,000 people signed a petition to achieve and which has taken more than a year to arrive at.

“Meanwhile, the café continues to deteriorate and is facing another winter with restricted opening. We hope that this proposed partnership is open, transparent and accountable and moves quickly to save this much-loved local heritage asset.

“We also do NOT wish to see further delays caused by another costly and unnecessary ‘consultation’ exercise when the outcome will simply be the same.”

Both groups are submitting a series of questions based on their concerns to the meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Collins, manager of the cafe for catering company BrewKitchen when it was closed down, said she is thrilled that the public voice has been heard.