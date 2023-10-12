A group of neighbours who have spent years fighting proposals for new homes in Grenoside lost their battle when Sheffield councillors approved a developer’s plans.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee, which met on Tuesday, October 10, approved the plans to build two detached homes on Wheel Lane, Grenoside. Coun Bernard Little voted against and Coun Tim Huggan abstained.

Four people whose homes are beside the site and West Ecclesfield ward councillor Alan Hooper spoke at the meeting to oppose the plan. The proposal attracted 19 letters of objection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neighbours have fought a long series of applications by the developer. Two were granted conditionally and did not go ahead, another was approved then quashed, three more were refused and two appeals were rejected.

Grenoside ward councillor Alan Hooper, left, with Paul Salt, Mark Barlow, Mark Ellis and Cheryl Hall. They all spoke at Sheffield City Council's planning committee to object to plans for new homes on Wheel Lane, Grenoside. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

An enforcement notice was also served in June 2021, relating to a breach of planning control for storage of materials, shipping containers and equipment on the site and and the construction of footings or foundations on the land.

Committee members were advised during the meeting that legally they must look at the current application on its own merits, unrelated to the past planning history of the site.

Overdevelopment

The site on Wheel Lane is within an area where housing development is allowed. It does not encroach on adjoining green belt land. It is a sloping site that housed a covered reservoir.

A Google Maps image of the land on Wheel Lane, Grenoside, Sheffield where neighbours are opposing an application to build two homes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning officer Sarah Hull said that the application made prior to the current one was rejected on design, amenity and overdevelopment grounds, a decision that was upheld on appeal.

“The key differences relate to the scale and design of the proposals. A large single-storey extension was removed,” said Ms Hull.

“The overall height, scale and massing were much greater than proposed now. It was much higher than proposed now and higher than number 94. It didn’t reflect the character of the street scene.”

Objector Mark Barlow told the committee that an application by the developer five years ago was passed using officers’ delegated powers and officers acted outside their authority. Neighbours had to go to a judicial review to stop it, he said, adding: “The cost of the judicial review was an unacceptable burden to us but a necessary one”.

Plans submitted to Sheffield Council to build two new homes on land at Wheel Lane, Grenoside. Image: DK Designs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that the questionable actions of planning officers over more than five years had created distrust with the objectors and the applicant was benefiting from their actions to such an extent that he now expects the officers will do him a favour.

Overshadowing

“We have the same lack of judgement again. The officer said there are significant changes. In reality there are not.”

Mr Barlow said that illegal footings still in place call into question whether the reduced height conditions will be adhered to. He added: “We don’t believe the developer will adhere to the plans you approve and neither will officers enforce them.”

Plans submitted to Sheffield Council to build two new homes on land at Wheel Lane, Grenoside. Image: DK Designs

He said overshadowing from a boundary fence is a major issue for him, as is rear car parking reached by an access route higher than neighbouring homes. “Headlights will be at the level of our homes. No amount of screening can prevent it,” said Mr Barlow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Ellis told the committee: “It is a travesty of justice that the builder can refuse to move illegally-lain foundations and be allowed to bring a new plan. How can this be allowed to happen?”

He said he was worried about issues related to height, especially as many surrounding homes are single-storey or dormer roof bungalows. He said that having higher homes in close proximity will be “unbearable”.

Mr Ellis was also concerned about traffic access on to a busy road, especially if the developer returns to change his plans into homes in multiple occupation, as objectors fear.

Roughshod

He added: “The builder has run roughshod over the neighbours over the past five years. He has not taken on board any of our serious objections or those of the planning inspector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two smaller houses or bungalows with their own drives or garages at the front would leave ample space for gardens at the rear.”

Cheryl Ball said that the plans have been designed to become homes in multiple occupation, pointing to the lack of family bathrooms, the fact that front access to one house is only possible by walking in front of the other and the rear parking, which is also adjacent to neighbours’ gardens.

Paul Salt, whose garden on Wheel Lane adjoins the site, believed the houses would be disproportionate to adjoining homes as a huge amount of material brought on to the site to fill in the reservoir by a previous owner raised ground levels.

He said several gardens will now look at a car park. “I understand the officers don’t see this as a problem,” he said. “They will not have to live with it, will they?”

Disregard

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Salt added: “Over the history of this ongoing saga the developer has had numerous plans submitted. The current plan has five amended drawings, showing nothing has been learned.

“He wants maximum profit for a small area with total disregard to neighbours who will have to live with it.”

Ward councillor Alan Hooper thanked residents for coming to the meeting, the fifth or sixth time they have done so. He said he was speaking on behalf of other ward councillors and Ecclesfield Parish Council, which he also serves on, to voice their objections.

He said: “Because the footings are still there I think they will be used.” He called for monitoring to make sure that the applicant adheres to what is laid down in the planning application on height.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Mike Chaplin asked: “What assurance can you give to the people here that this will not be bigger than what’s planned? What can we do? Once they’re up, it’s too late.”

Coun Peter Price said: “We have to judge the application on its current merits, not on the past. To be honest, I can’t see any planning grounds for refusing it from what’s on here.”