Sheffield Council leader calls out “serious danger” in removal of Town Hall Israel flag by Palestine protesters (video)

The leader of Sheffield City Council said that protesters who climbed up the Town Hall to replace the Israel flag with a Palestine one during a protest “put themselves and others in serious danger”.

The Israel state flag flew over the building yesterday, drawing criticism from Green councillors and campaigners, and it was taken down by people who climbed the building during a march through the city centre. Marchers chanted:”Take it down, Tom”, referring to council leader Coun Tom Hunt.

A video of the action to remove the flag has gone viral on social media outlet Tik Tok.

The demonstration was called “in solidarity with the people of Gaza” when the Israeli government ordered a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip after Palestinian group Hamas carried out a military operation on Israeli military installations and settlements. Israel has carried out air strikes in retaliation.

The Israel state flag flying over Sheffield Town Hall yesterday. It was later removed and replaced with a Palestine flag by protesters who climbed the building during a protest in solidarity with the people of Gaza. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

Gaza health officials say that 950 people there have been killed and more than 5,000 have been injured. The death toll in Israel is reported to be more than 1,200.

Leader of Sheffield City Council, Coun Tom Hunt, said: “Everyone has the right to safe and peaceful protest but we cannot support the events that took place during the protest outside Sheffield’s Town Hall. Protesters put themselves and others in serious danger.

“We are a City of Sanctuary and this is not what we stand for.

Pro-Palestine protesters outside Sheffield rail station on a demonstration called in solidarity with the people of Gaza. Picture: Claire Chandler

“There are strong feelings about the situation in Israel and Palestine but we ask everyone to show respect and tolerance at this time. Our thoughts are with all those affected, including here in the UK.

“Terrorism is never justified. We call for peace and an end to attacks on innocent men, women and children in Israel and Palestine.”

The council said that the Union flag was put back in place at 8pm last night, as was always intended. The Israel flag was handed back to council officials, not destroyed as some have suggested on social media, said a council statement.

The statement said: “A full review of this incident will take place by Sheffield City Council and we will look at the security measures that were in place.

Pro-Palestine protesters outside Sheffield rail station on a demonstration called in solidarity with the people of Gaza. Picture: Claire Chandler

“We are working with South Yorkshire Police.

“Along with many other public authorities in the UK, Sheffield City Council displayed the Israeli flag to show solidarity with the innocent people in that country who face faced appalling acts of terror.

“The decision to raise the Israeli flag until 8pm this evening (10/10/23) was taken in line with Sheffield City Council’s flag protocol and in response a request from DLUCH (the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities) to consider this action.”

A statement by the three main council party leaders said: “Sheffield is a global city – a City of Sanctuary – made up of many communities and faiths.

“We condemn all acts of terror, the escalating violence and appalling attacks on civilians in Israel. Terrorism can never be justified. Our thoughts are with all those affected, including here in the UK.

“We call for peace and an end to attacks on innocent men, women and children in Israel and Palestine.”

It was signed by Coun Hunt, Coun Shaffaq Mohamed, leader of the Liberal Democrat group and Coun Douglas Johnson, Green group leader.

Sheffield Palestine Solidarity Campaign called the protest yesterday afternoon at Sheffield rail station that then sponaneously marched up to the Town Hall. The group said: “The Israeli flag symbolises for many people in our city not sympathy for those recently killed but Israeli triumphalism for the expulsion of Palestinians in 1948 and Israel’s continuing land confiscations, military occupation and the system of apartheid it has imposed.”

Hilary Smith, a prominent Sheffield campaigner and PSC member, said: “I observed a huge amount of anger at the presence of the Israeli flag above our town hall. The flag represents a country which is currently committing the most appalling war crimes on a besieged population of over two million Palestinians.

“The removal of the flag and its replacement by the Palestinian flag was a peaceful and powerful act, representing the deep feelings by those of us supporting justice, freedom and equality for the Palestinian people.”

Yesterday, Green councillor Alexi Dimond posted a picture of the Israel flag on X (formerly Twitter) with the comment: “Sheffield Council is flying the flag of an apartheid regime conducting a genocidal campaign against a captive civilian population, ⅔ of whom are refugees & ½ of whom are children.

“Israel has cut off water, food & medicine to Gaza.

“The Council is supporting war crimes.”

Green colleague Coun Toby Mallinson also condemned the Israel flag decision on X. He said: “I condemn the appalling, criminal actions of Hamas killing hundreds of civilians, and the reprisals of the apartheid Israeli regime killing hundreds more. Decades of breaching international laws and the promotion of hatred by the regime have led to this catastrophe.

“I am ashamed that Sheffield is flying the flag of the regime. I am very concerned about the major damage being done to relations with Muslim and other communities in our city by this act.”

He asked Coun Hunt and chief executive Kate Josephs: “Why are you forcing the city to follow the Tory Government’s divisive line?”

Dr Julie Pearn of Sheffield Labour Friends of Palestine said: “I spoke on the steps of the town hall and remarked on the sad and steady decline since the proud moment when Sheffield recognised the sovereign state of Palestine. The adoption of the IHRA, the suppression of pro-Palestine advocacy and now this.

“I reminded people that Sheffield led local authorities in the struggle against South African apartheid by declaring Sheffield an apartheid-free zone.”