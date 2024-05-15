Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A neighbour of the new Radisson Blu Hotel in Sheffield city centre has welcomed the company’s decision to withdraw plans to open its roof terrace bar until 1am.

Bridget Ingle and other nearby residents had protested at the potential for late-night noise nuisance when the hotel on Pinstone Street opposite the town hall applied for a 1am licence for the hotel, which has a rooftop terrace bar on the third floor.

Bridget has lived in new apartment building Burgess House since August 2022 and objected on behalf of residents. She said: “The only issue that we were concerned about was the outdoor rooftop space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Building workers can be glimpsed on the roof terrace at the new Radisson Blu hotel in Sheffield city centre - the hotel is set to open on June 10. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

“We have covenants on our building that nobody can make noise outside on the balconies beyond 11pm and disturb other people.”

She said she was happy once the hotel agreed to the change in licence for an 11pm closing time plus a noise management plan.

“Burgess House, where we live, is in the middle of Heart of the City. We’ve chosen to live there for a reason and we want it to be a success, like everybody else.”

Exciting

Bridget said she has no issues with new food or entertainment venues such as Bethel Chapel and Cambridge Street Collective and thinks this is an exciting time for Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People are going to be coming out of those buildings in the early hours of the morning – that’s just city centre living. It’s just roof terraces where it’s elevated.”

Bridget is the daughter of legendary Sheffield boxing trainer Brendan Ingle, who died six years ago. She said: “He would have thought the development in Sheffield city centre was absolutely fantastic – it’s a shame he didn’t live to see it.

“Sheffield was very dear to his heart.”

Bridget has been involved in community work, setting up a Friends of Sheffield City Centre group. They help to improve public spaces and gardens and tackle litter and graffiti.