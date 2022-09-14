Veolia, who operate waste collection and recycling services on behalf of Sheffield City Council, issued the following statement: “We share a great sense of sadness at the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and offer our sincerest condolences to the Royal Family.

“On Monday, September 19, all recycling and waste services in Sheffield will be suspended to coincide with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.

Sheffield bin lorries will do collections on Saturday so as to avoid the day of the Queen's funeral, say Sheffield City Council waste contractors Veolia

“If your waste collection is due on Monday, September 19, this will now take place on Saturday, September 17. Please put your bin out for collection by 7am on Saturday."

The firm says all its services will be suspended and Household Waste Recycling Centres will be closed, resuming normal operations on Tuesday, September 20.