Queen’s funeral: Monday bin collections in Sheffield will take place on Saturday
Sheffield bin collections that would have taken place on Monday (September 19) have been moved to this Saturday to avoid the day of the Queen’s funeral.
Veolia, who operate waste collection and recycling services on behalf of Sheffield City Council, issued the following statement: “We share a great sense of sadness at the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and offer our sincerest condolences to the Royal Family.
“On Monday, September 19, all recycling and waste services in Sheffield will be suspended to coincide with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.
“If your waste collection is due on Monday, September 19, this will now take place on Saturday, September 17. Please put your bin out for collection by 7am on Saturday."
The firm says all its services will be suspended and Household Waste Recycling Centres will be closed, resuming normal operations on Tuesday, September 20.
For up-to-date information, visit www.sheffield.gov.uk/waste or follow @Recycle4Shef on Twitter.