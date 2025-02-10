Praise for new Sheffield Inspires branding campaign for city

An image of a new Sheffield Inspires city marketing campaign. Image: Sheffield City Council

A new city branding exercise spreading the message that Sheffield Inspires has been warmly welcomed by city councillors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eight themes have been identified so far, from promoting Sheffield’s importance in the birth of football as the world’s beautiful game, to its place as a craft beer developer, a world-renowned climbing centre and electronic music pioneer.

Themes around business and industry focus on advanced manufacturing, sustainable aviation, modern manufacturing and a global health tech revolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project was presented to a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s enterprise, development and skills committee last Thursday (February 6). A report to the committee said that the objective is to ensure that Sheffield is recognised as “one of the UK’s top five most attractive cities for trade, tourism and talent; which will then support the wellbeing and growth of the city we all love”.

An image of Louisa Harrison-Walker chief executive of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, supporting a new Sheffield Inspires campaign. Image: Sheffield City Council

Sheffield currently scores 3.5 out of 5 on a scale that measures recognition. Councillors heard that a positive shift of only 0.1 (to 3.6) would equate to a rise in economic value of 5%, which for tourism alone would mean an additional £70 million for the city.

Distinctive

The report said: “This will lead to more distinctive, positive perceptions of the city; informing behaviours and communications – how we talk, act and speak as a place, and what we stand for.

“This will in turn shape the experience that people have of Sheffield, how they feel about it and what they then tell other people about the city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Nikki Belfield said: “I love it. I know there are always questions when you put money into branding, people say why why are you spending money on this, particularly with the advent of apps like Canva, everyone thinks they’re a designer.

“I just think it’s always worth remembering you wouldn’t pay an amateur to design your house and build that, I think it’s really important to get professionals working on this.”

Louisa Harrison-Walker, chief executive of The Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, said that all types and sizes of city businesses could identify with the Sheffeld Inspires campaign.

She told councillors: “When I saw this I thought you’ve finally found an opportunity that gives everyone chance to shout about everything under one heading. I think that’s really hard to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Greenwashing’

Coun Henry Nottage said that the council could be accused of “greenwashing” the aviation sector by pointing to sustainable aviation fuel. He said that providing that fuel would involve 50% of agricultural land in the UK.

Council director of economy, skills and culture Diana Buckley responded that the campaign would also highlight city work on lightening the weight of aerospace equipment.

Ms Buckley also said that the campaign would highlight Sheffield as the first City of Sanctuary. “That lends itself to being such an inspiring story where communities can get involved.”

She highlighted the “amazing” work of the city’s Migration Matters festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Safiya Saeed said that racial equality needs to be included in order to involve the whole city and younger generations.

Coun Barbara Masters praised the project, adding: ” Sheffielders have to know about it and shout about it about it. That always seems to be a weak point about how you convey it to the residents.”

Coun Denise Fox said: “We hear a lot of people slating Sheffield, don’t we?”

“I think Sheffield is a wonderful place, I’ve lived here all my life, I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else. We need to get that message out there.”