Sheffield city leaders visit US in £7,000 trip to discuss business opportunities

The US city of Pittsburgh, which is being visited by a delegation from Sheffield Council and city businesses. Picture supplied by Sheffield City Council

A delegation of Sheffield council and business leaders are visiting Pittsburgh in the US to discuss economic growth on a trip that is costing the council £7,000.

Council leader Coun Tom Hunt and chief executive Kate Josephs and city business representatives have travelled to Pittsburgh, which is one of Sheffield’s Sister Cities, for three days. A council statement said the aim of the visit is “to continue building meaningful and fruitful relationships and to open lines of opportunity to work together in the future”.

The businesses involved are Sheffield-based firms Tickets for Good, Westfield Health and Reach Studios.

The group arrived in Pittsburgh yesterday (January 28). In what was described as a “packed schedule”, they are meeting more than 16 organisations and around 50 representatives in total, from government officials to businesses and academia, during the three-day trip.

They are meeting Deputy Mayor of Pittsburgh, Jake Pawlak, and Allegheny County Executive Sarah Innamorato, described as the highest elected official in the county. They will discuss similar challenges faced by both cities.

A roundtable discussion with city officials will highlight key issues and areas of strength where knowledge can be shared. This includes addressing homelessness, city regeneration, sustainability and resilience.

Businesses visited include those in the biological and advanced manufacturing, health, medical tech and robotics sectors.

The council said that the two cities share a strong industrial heritage rooted in steel and coal, and in more recent years have diversified their economies into other areas, including advanced manufacturing, health and medical technology. Both cities are also home to major universities with world-leading research capabilities.

Last summer, South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard joined a delegation from the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) on a visit to Pittsburgh with aims to boost investment and create jobs for the region. The AMRC also explored possibilities for tech development.

In answer to questions from Roland Sebestyen of the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a council spokesperson said: “In total, the trip will cost in the region of £7,000 – this accounts for economy flights, accommodation, a small civic gift and a small business networking event hosted by Sheffield City Council.

“Sheffield City Council will be covering the costs of flights and accommodation, as the trip will benefit the aims and ambitions of the local authority.

“Economy flights and accommodation (room only) have been covered by Sheffield City Council, but other expenses will not be covered by the council.

“Some of the hosts have offered to provide meals, travel support and other hospitality during the trip.”

Coun Hunt said: “Sheffield is global, green and growing. We have world-leading strengths in many sectors, from advanced manufacturing to health technology, cultural industries and low carbon, resilient energy. This week we will share our knowledge and best practice with our friends in Pittsburgh.

“As sister cities, Sheffield and Pittsburgh share a similar industrial past, but we have both seen our economies transform in recent decades. We both have big ambitions for our future and I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can learn from one another and achieve together”

Ms Josephs added: “We have an opportunity on this visit to learn from one another on some of the big issues facing cities across the globe. Whether this is around affordable housing, environmental issues or resilience.

“I am delighted we are honouring our Sister City relationship on this trip, and I am confident that this relationship will only grow and flourish from this visit, for the benefit of both Sheffield’s residents and also the people of Pittsburgh.”