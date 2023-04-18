News you can trust since 1887
Norton Aerodrome: Lawyers brought in over bid to evict travellers from Sheffield site used for Full Monty

Lawyers are being brought in by Sheffield Council in a bid to evict a group of travellers from a site in Sheffield used to film The Full Monty.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:05 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 16:05 BST

A number of ‘unauthorised’ travellers ‘breached and occupied’ the old Norton Aerodrome site on Wednesday, March 22, according to Labour councillors representing the Birley ward, who said at the time that council officers had been made aware of the situation and were planning to visit the site for ‘discussions with the group’.

Nearly a month later, Sheffield Council is concerned that they still remain on the site, which is earmarked for housing.

Sheffield Council public protection team manager Steve Baker said: “We have been in contact with the group who have occupied the area by the Norton Aerodrome and have asked them to vacate the land.

Lawyers have been brought in by Sheffield Council in a bid to evict a group of travellers from Norton Aerodrome, a site in Sheffield used to film The Full Monty. Picture: Google streetviewLawyers have been brought in by Sheffield Council in a bid to evict a group of travellers from Norton Aerodrome, a site in Sheffield used to film The Full Monty. Picture: Google streetview
“So far, the group have not left, therefore we are seeking legal advice and will be taking a more formal approach to reclaiming the land.”

The site, off Lightwood Lane, is currently disused but has been earmarked for housing, with the council’s draft Local Plan suggesting that 270 homes could be built there.

The site was historically used by the RAF during World War Two as a barrage balloon base, and was later turned into a driver training centre.

In May last year, drone footage showed how the land was being used as an operational base for the filming of The Full Monty TV series which is due to air on Disney+ this year. They filmed at several sites across the city.

