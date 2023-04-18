Lawyers are being brought in by Sheffield Council in a bid to evict a group of travellers from a site in Sheffield used to film The Full Monty.

A number of ‘unauthorised’ travellers ‘breached and occupied’ the old Norton Aerodrome site on Wednesday, March 22, according to Labour councillors representing the Birley ward, who said at the time that council officers had been made aware of the situation and were planning to visit the site for ‘discussions with the group’.

Nearly a month later, Sheffield Council is concerned that they still remain on the site, which is earmarked for housing.

Sheffield Council public protection team manager Steve Baker said: “We have been in contact with the group who have occupied the area by the Norton Aerodrome and have asked them to vacate the land.

Lawyers have been brought in by Sheffield Council in a bid to evict a group of travellers from Norton Aerodrome, a site in Sheffield used to film The Full Monty. Picture: Google streetview

“So far, the group have not left, therefore we are seeking legal advice and will be taking a more formal approach to reclaiming the land.”

The site, off Lightwood Lane, is currently disused but has been earmarked for housing, with the council’s draft Local Plan suggesting that 270 homes could be built there.

The site was historically used by the RAF during World War Two as a barrage balloon base, and was later turned into a driver training centre.