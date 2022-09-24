New 20mph zones confirmed in two Sheffield suburbs – find out which others are in the pipeline

A report to Sheffield City Council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee said that a policy was first agreed 10 years ago to make 20mph the speed limit in all city residential areas.

It added: “Each speed limit is indicated by traffic signs and road markings only. They do not include any ‘physical’ traffic-calming measures. To date, 23 20mph areas have been completed.”

Consultations have taken place in Manor Park and Handsworth and objections were received in both areas.

A 20mph sign: Manor Park and Handsworth are the latest areas of Sheffield to have the speed limit imposed on residential streets by the city council

The 30 responses to consultations in Manor Park included five objections.

Two people asked why Manor Park Lane was not included. This is because average speeds around 27-29mph mean that additional traffic-calming measures would be needed, the committee was told.

‘20mph scheme is unnecessary’

The roads where the 20mph limits are imposed with no speed bumps or other measures generally already have average speeds of 24mph or less.

Richmond Park Avenue in Handsworth is part of one of the latest areas of residential streets in Sheffield to have a 20mph speed limit imposed by the city council. Image: Google Maps

Traffic surveys will take place in both areas to check whether drivers are keeping to the limit or whether further measures are needed, said the report.

In Handsworth, there were 52 public responses and two were objections. Both argued that the scheme is unnecessary.

The committee confirmed making the changes permanent.

A Sheffield City Council map showing the area of Manor Park where a 20mph speed limit has just been confirmed, following a trial period

The committee will hear in November about the response to schemes in Beighton, Highfield, Burncross and Deerlands.

Consultations have just begun in Waterthorpe, Batemoor, Norton Lees and begin in Carterknowle next month.