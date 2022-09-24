New 20mph zones confirmed in two Sheffield suburbs – find out which others are in the pipeline
A 20mph speed limit has been confirmed as permanent in two residential areas of Sheffield following trial schemes.
A report to Sheffield City Council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee said that a policy was first agreed 10 years ago to make 20mph the speed limit in all city residential areas.
It added: “Each speed limit is indicated by traffic signs and road markings only. They do not include any ‘physical’ traffic-calming measures. To date, 23 20mph areas have been completed.”
Consultations have taken place in Manor Park and Handsworth and objections were received in both areas.
Most Popular
-
1
Rotherham murder: Man, woman and boy charged with murder, false imprisonment and rape of Adam Clapham, 31
-
2
The Royal Woodhouse: TikTok table trick filmed at Sheffield pub is driving the internet mad, with 3.3m views
-
3
Sheffield bus services: First South Yorkshire announce service cuts coming into force in October
The 30 responses to consultations in Manor Park included five objections.
Two people asked why Manor Park Lane was not included. This is because average speeds around 27-29mph mean that additional traffic-calming measures would be needed, the committee was told.
‘20mph scheme is unnecessary’
The roads where the 20mph limits are imposed with no speed bumps or other measures generally already have average speeds of 24mph or less.
Traffic surveys will take place in both areas to check whether drivers are keeping to the limit or whether further measures are needed, said the report.
In Handsworth, there were 52 public responses and two were objections. Both argued that the scheme is unnecessary.
Read More
The committee confirmed making the changes permanent.
The committee will hear in November about the response to schemes in Beighton, Highfield, Burncross and Deerlands.
Consultations have just begun in Waterthorpe, Batemoor, Norton Lees and begin in Carterknowle next month.
Other areas in the pipeline include Westfield, Herdings, High Green and Fulwood.