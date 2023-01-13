Slow progress on ‘exciting proposals’ for Sheffield adventure centre at Parkwood Springs ski village

Discussions continue between Sheffield City Council and a New Zealand-based adventure centres company to create a Gravity Park at the old ski village but both sides say progress has been slow.

Plans were announced a year ago for the council to work with Skyline Luge, who operate outdoor adventure centres in New Zealand, Canada, South Korea and Singapore. Their family-friendly luge rides go through ‘twists, turns and tunnels’ along downhill courses on special three-wheeled carts.

A ‘fly-through’ animation produced by the company for Parkwood Springs shows a Snow Park and adventure facility at the top of the hill, luge tracks and a zipline plus a chairlift.

The plan is the latest proposal to replace the Parkwood Springs ski village that was destroyed by fire in 2012. The artificial ski slope that opened in 1988 was once a popular feature but was dogged by arson attacks after it closed and past plans to revitalise it never came to fruition.

A Skyline Luge picture of one of its luge tracks in Rotorua, New Zealand - the firm is in talks to come to Parkwood Springs ski village in Sheffield

The council have submitted a £19 million bid to the Government’s Levelling Up Fund to secure the future of the area, alongside one for Heeley. The fund has so far brought £37m to the city, with £20m for the Gateway to Sheffield area centred on Castlegate and £17m for Attercliffe.

The £19m investment would pay for improved public transport to the site, already popular with walkers on the common and mountain bikers using special trails. The remains of the ski slope would be removed and the area cleared up, ready for a developer to move in.

The council’s Sheffield News website says: “Funding will be used to deliver new and upgrade existing walking paths and mountain bike trails, extending the area of the site which can be accessed and making the whole site more accessible to people of all ages and abilities.

The site of the former Sheffield Ski Village in Parkwood Springs - talks are still continuing on bringing a 'Gravity Park' adventure centre to the site

“With a new visitor centre and bike hub, plus information boards, event space and improved boundaries, Parkwood Springs will be strengthened as a destination in its own right.”

‘Taking longer’

Danny Luke​, general manager ‑ international luge development at Skyline Luge, said: “We remain interested in Parkwood Springs, however we have not made a huge amount of progress over the course of the last few months.

“We continue to engage in discussions with the Sheffield City Council, however things are taking longer than expected.”

Sean McClean, council director of regeneration and development, said: “Sheffield City Council continues to be in discussions with Skyline regarding exciting proposals for the regeneration of Parkwood Springs and remains committed to making it a valuable and welcoming green space for everyone in the city.

“Unfortunately, progress is taking longer than expected. In summer 2022, we submitted a promising bid to Government for more Levelling Up funding to complete works on Parkwood Springs and facilitate development in the park.

“We still await this decision and the Government is yet to set a date for this announcement. However, regardless of the outcome, we remain committed to improving the lives of residents across Sheffield, in all areas of their lives and will seek alternative funding routes to bring a new lease of life to the park if necessary.”