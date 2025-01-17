'Council knows my £7k-a-year electricity bill is wrong, so why do they keep charging me,' says Sheffield mum
Jacqueline Smith, aged 31, is being forced to top up her metre by double-digit amounts every single day to keep the lights on - and it’s been like this for two years.
But what infuriates the mum-of-four is how the bills are “obviously wrong” - because she lives in a static caravan with just “a fridge, a washing machine and a tv.”
And yet, the money keeps disappearing - and her electricity bills in 2024 topped over £7,000. Since Christmas, she has been charged nearly £500.
“I don’t live in a mansion with a heated pool,” Jacqueline told The Star. “I don’t run a business out of my home.
“I couldn’t possibly run up a bill like this even I had everything I own running 24/7.
“It’s so obviously wrong, but still I keep getting charged.”
Jacqueline’s troubles began two years ago, although she had a new meter produced by Energy Controls installed six years ago. In 2022, she says she paid “£20 a week at most.”
Then, one day in early 2023, her bills rose to £7 a day. Then £20 by 2024. Now, in early 2025, the meter is demanding £35 a day from her.
If nothing is done, she is on track to be billed more that £12,000 by the end of the year - equivalent to the annual electricity bill of a large business, and all out of her caravan plot on Long Acre View, a council-operated traveller site.
And yet, no one can find the cause.
Jacqueline said: “I’ve spent two years raising it with Sheffield City Council and the site’s wardens.
“I’ve seen so many emails saying they can’t see what’s wrong and the meter is running normally.
“I’ve had site visits from the council and electricians and LEAP [Local Energy Advice Partnership] to inspect my caravan, who all said they can’t see what’s wrong.
“I bet they thought they were looking for a weed farm or something.
“We’ve even switched everything in the caravan off and watched the electricity meter shoot up still.
“I do all my cooking on gas, for heaven’s sake.
“I have no idea who my energy provider is as I pay the council directly, and have no option to switch.
“None of my neighbours have this problem.
“It’s so obviously wrong, but they say they can’t see what wrong or do anything about it, and I just keep getting billed.”
Jacqueline says she has taken out loans to pay the bills.
She also fears she is being criminally exploited in a way no one is able to figure out.
However, Jacqueline says she “will not rest until I’m paid back everything,” and has even written to BBC One’s Watchdog programme.
She said: “I’ve been raising this issue for years. The council and the energy company all know it’s wrong but have let it carry on for two years.
“It’s like they are saying ‘Ah well, there’s nothing we can do,’ and just expect me to keep paying.
“I should never have had to pay this money. I will get back every penny of it, even if I have to go to court.”
Douglas Johnson, chair of Sheffield Council’s Housing Committee, said the authority was aware of the issue and had carried out several visits in the last two years to find the problem.
Mr Johnson said: “We are aware of the issue regarding the resident’s electricity supply and we continue to speak to the resident regularly and offer them support.
“We understand that any issues concerning finances cause stress for anyone and are taking this extremely seriously. We thank the resident for helping our teams look into the potential causes of this issue.
“Our officers continue to maintain a positive relationship with the resident, and that will be key in working together to find a solution. We will keep offering support until a satisfactory conclusion has been reached.”
