Sheffield Cats Shelter launches its ‘Let’s Get Cats Warm for Winter’ campaign

The Sheffield Cats Shelter is looking for donations for its Winter campaign, which has launched this week.

Sheffield, known for its steel, has also been known for its cats. Throughout the history of the city, the people of Sheffield have been closely linked to cats – the big steel works in Attercliffe would have the Night Watchman feed the cats to keep vermin down.

These days, the cats of Sheffield don’t have a Night Watchman to look after them. But, for more than 127 years, The Sheffield Cats Shelter has been helping cats and their owners in Sheffield and surrounding areas.

As many cat-lovers know, cats really hate the cold, so this colder season can be really tough for cats without owners. The Shelter, therefore, needs your support to keep cats, specifically those less fortunate and without homes, warm and cosy, especially as the electric bill creeps higher and higher.

Sarah Smith

The Sheffield Cats Shelter is hoping to raise £5,000 by the end of March to support with the cost of ongoing energy bills, upgraded heaters, the installation of a more energy efficient washing machine and an eco-hot water cylinder, this Winter.

Sarah Smith, charity manager at The Sheffield Cats Shelter, said: “So many cats arrive at the Shelter this time of year, looking for support, food and most importantly a warm, safe, and cosy space to stay while they await their forever homes.

“Winter is hard for cats, especially those without food or a reliable home. Those living on the streets can struggle to stay warm in freezing weather and find it harder to access food and water, as natural sources freeze or become scarce. They may also suffer worsened symptoms from ongoing illnesses or injuries which hamper their search for food, water and warmth.

“Every penny donated will help a cat to recover and find a new home. Please help us keep all cats cosy this Wintertime.”

The Sheffield Cats Shelter's Winter Campaign Launches

The Sheffield Cats Shelter is trying hard to conserve energy. The charity has received funding from Sheffield City Council from its UK Shared Prosperity Fund Low Carbon Project (UKSPF), which aims to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions within small and medium-sized organisations in Sheffield.

This funding will go a long way to reduce the environmental impact of the Shelter and its utility costs which will further help support cats through this cold winter.

This will contribute towards the Shelter’s Winter campaign, while it also helps save more money internally on the cost of bills and hardware. The changes this funding pays for will greatly reduce the environmental impact of the Shelter and its utility costs which will help support cats this winter, and for many more to come.

Sarah added: “As many will know, our Shelter is housed in a very old building and older buildings take a lot to heat up.

“We will always keep our cats warm, no matter what. This campaign is about raising enough money to continue to support the cats of Sheffield during this cold period, either in our Shelter now, or who will be given up for adoption or handed into the Shelter in the next few months – as well as for years to come too.

“We know that times are hard for everyone, and we appreciate you thinking about helping the cats from our city.”

To support the campaign, and keep cats cosy this winter, please donate here: https://thesheffieldcatsshelter.enthuse.com/donate or text COSYCATS to 70085.