Litter pickers spotted on “incredibly dangerous” Sheffield bypass slip road
and live on Freeview channel 276
A member of Sheffield City Council said that he is currently trying to get the city’s highways contractor Amey to take responsibility for the work as it needs to be done safely by professionals.
The issue was raised at a meeting of the city council’s Sheffield North Local Area Committee (LAC) on Tuesday (November 23).
The Mayor of Stocksbridge, Coun Mark Whittaker, said: “We have a very well-respected litter-picking group in Stocksbridge who do really good work and they are getting quite fed up now about the vast amount of litter that seems to be on the bypass coming down, especially on the slip road towards Deepcar. It is a sort of great mess.”
He said that ward city councillors have found that the A616 passes through both the Barnsley and Sheffield Council areas but the road is the responsibility of the Highways Agency.
Coun Whittaker added: “It looks very much like everyone is passing the buck to everyone else and no-one is prepared to set up some sort of systematic litter-picking regime and that’s what it needs, not just an occasional once-a-year ‘bomb’ or something.”
The Stocksbridge Town Council mayor said that it was far too dangerous for local litter pickers to take on the task.
Stocksbridge and Upper Don ward Coun Lewis Chinchen said he had been shown a map of Amey’s highways responsibilities in Sheffield and the A616 bypass is not included on it. He said that part of the road falls within the Sheffield boundary, rather than Barnsley.
Coun Chinchen added: “We need to ensure that it is on the network and I have initiated the process with Sheffield City Council.”
He continued: “There are people I’ve seen litter picking on there and it is incredibly dangerous on that slip road. It is a bendy slip road, cars coming off at 50-60 (miles an hour), really dangerous, so it does need a professional job for litter picking.”