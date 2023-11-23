Sheffield period poverty campaigners have welcomed the news that VAT on period pants was cut in Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement yesterday.

The Chancellor announced in his statement that the VAT on period pants, which are reusable and rewashable, will be abolished from January 2024.

Sheffield City Council has been working to raise awareness and action on menopause and period poverty as part of its work towards a Period Equality Charter for the city.

Sheffield councillor and deputy mayor Jayne Dunn has welcomed the news that the government has agreed to drop VAT on period pants, something she has campaigned for as part of her work on period and menopause poverty. Picture: Sheffield Labour

A motion on period equality and the menopause, proposed by Labour councillors, was adopted unanimously by a meeting of the full council in November 2022. Following that decision, work has continued with a coalition of groups and individuals including Irise, Yula, Shipshape, Chula, GMB, Chella Quint, Power over Periods, Love Your Period and Dr Maria Tomlinson.

Coun Jayne Dunn, Labour councillor for Southey and city deputy mayor, proposed the motion with Coun Julie Grocutt, who is now part of the Sheffield Community Councillors grouping.

Coun Dunn said: “Period poverty is a serious issue for women in our city which disproportionately affects disadvantaged and minority ethnic groups. Women and girls are struggling to afford period products and this has to stop – we have to end period poverty, shame and inequality once and for all.”

After hearing how VAT on period products especially affects those with special educational needs and disabilities, Coun Dunn co-signed a letter to the government last year, calling for the abolition of VAT on period pants.

