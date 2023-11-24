Brightside and Hillsborough constituents are demonstrating against Sheffield MP Gill Furniss’ refusal to support a motion calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A peaceful protest will take place outside the MP’s constituency office at SOAR Works in Knutton Road, Southey at 3.30pm today, Friday (November 24).

It has been organised by a wide-ranging group of constituents who are unhappy that the MP followed the Labour leadership’s decision to abstain from a vote on a Commons motion put forward by the Scottish party SNP last Wednesday (November 15) that called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A rebellion by 56 Labour MPs was joined by Sheffield MPs Paul Blomfield and Clive Betts. Heeley MP and Shadow transport minister Louise Haigh abstained and Hallam MP Olivia Blake was undergoing hospital treatment but put out a statement saying she would have voted for a ceasefire.

Publicity for the protest outside Sheffield MP Gill Furniss\'s office after the MP did not vote in the House of Commons for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

There have also been protests outside Ms Haigh’s office in Heeley. Posters with red handprints symbolised that protesters believed she has blood on her hands.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer put forward his own motion, which all his party’s MPs voted for, calling for longer humanitarian pauses.

Organisers say tomorrow’s protest will be a family event with children present to highlight the fact that to date 7,208 children have been killed, according to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local resident Caz Jordin said: “By not calling for a ceasefire, Gill Furniss MP has shown no sense of humanity and we no longer trust her to represent us on this matter.”

Negotiators from the state of Qatar yesterday announced a four-day ceasefire that began today, with Hamas later in the day releasing some of the Israeli hostages it took during its attacks on October 7.

In retaliation for those attacks, Israel has launched daily airstrikes and a ground invasion, displaced 1.7 million Gaza residents and cut off vital supplies to the area.