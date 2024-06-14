Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A games area in an inner-city Sheffield children’s playground is set for a £76,700 makeover.

Members of Sheffield City Council’s finance committee next Wednesday (June 19) will be asked to approve an extra £70,200 to improve the multi-use games area (MUGA) at Upper Hanover Playground, near Broomhall Street, Broomhall. The council carried out a public consultation last year to find out what the local community wanted to see in the games area.

A report to the committee says: “Upper Hanover Playground MUGA currently only caters for and appeals to a limited number of users due to it only having one basketball net and poor condition of the artificial turf.

“Improvements have been identified to raise the quality of the facility and make it more welcoming, safer and accessible for a wider range of users.”