Help for Crystal Peaks cafe’s prosecco afternoon teas halted by red tape

South East Sheffield MP Clive Betts stepped in after Shhhh Cafe was told it could not go ahead despite having been granted a temporary event licence to serve alcohol at its premises in Crystal Peaks Square, next to the library.

Cafe owner JP Fawdry contacted Mr Betts, who raised the issue with the council. He spoke to a senior officer, who then sorted out the problem.

Shhhh Cafe owner JP Fawdry, left, and Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts at the coffee house in Crystal Peaks. Mr Betts stepped in after Mr Fawdry had problems using his alcohol licence. Picture: Office of Clive Betts

Mr Betts said: “I thought it absolutely ridiculous when I was first contacted by JP about the situation.

“Having followed the correct process, they were being denied their right to run an event that they were entitled to and would clearly be popular with customers.

“I raised this directly with Sheffield City Council and was able to get the ruling overturned so the cafe could run their excellent event.”

Mr Fawdry said: “Despite the initial licence being successful I was shocked to find out that we were refused to run the event.

"It is something we had put a lot of planning into and was clearly going to be welcomed by customers.

“I am thankful for Clive’s involvement and helping getting the ruling overturned so we could run the afternoon tea. He managed to raise it swiftly and get common sense to prevail.”