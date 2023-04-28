Elections: Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition running across Sheffield for first time

The Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition party has for the first time put a candidate forward in almost every Sheffield ward at this year’s local elections.

Polling day will take place on Thursday, May 4, and voters are reminded to bring photographic identification to vote in person.

This year, the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC) will challenge Labour, Liberal Democrats, Green Party and Conservatives – who have candidates in every ward – across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alistair Tice, Sheffield TUSC election agent, said it meant there would be a left of Labour candidate running in every seat for the first time.

The Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition party has for the first time put a candidate forward in almost every Sheffield ward at this year’s local elections.

He said: “TUSC wants the Tory government out, but thinks that Starmer’s Labour no longer represents ordinary working class people and the Greens have now joined the establishment in Sheffield. TUSC is opposed to all cuts and privatisation and champions a socialist alternative to all the mainstream parties.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If elected, the TUSC promises to oppose cuts to services and council tax rises, support bringing buses and trams back into public control, launch a carbon zero house building programme, use licensing powers to cap rents and regulate landlords, improve workers’ pay to £15 per hour minimum wage and increase hardship payments.