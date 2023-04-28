News you can trust since 1887
Elections: Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition running across Sheffield for first time

The Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition party has for the first time put a candidate forward in almost every Sheffield ward at this year’s local elections.

Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:34 BST

Polling day will take place on Thursday, May 4, and voters are reminded to bring photographic identification to vote in person.

This year, the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC) will challenge Labour, Liberal Democrats, Green Party and Conservatives – who have candidates in every ward – across the city.

Alistair Tice, Sheffield TUSC election agent, said it meant there would be a left of Labour candidate running in every seat for the first time.

He said: “TUSC wants the Tory government out, but thinks that Starmer’s Labour no longer represents ordinary working class people and the Greens have now joined the establishment in Sheffield. TUSC is opposed to all cuts and privatisation and champions a socialist alternative to all the mainstream parties.”

If elected, the TUSC promises to oppose cuts to services and council tax rises, support bringing buses and trams back into public control, launch a carbon zero house building programme, use licensing powers to cap rents and regulate landlords, improve workers’ pay to £15 per hour minimum wage and increase hardship payments.

For the full list of all parties and candidates running in this year’s elections – and to compare their policies, priorities and ideas – visit the non-party political volunteer run website Who Is My Councillor here: https://whoismycouncillor.co.uk/

