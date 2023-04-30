The Sheffield street where litterbugs were fined £45K last year - and 9 where almost 150 fines were doled out

Litterbugs were fined nearly £45,000 for dropping rubbish on a single street in Sheffield last year, The Star can reveal.

A whopping 729 fines were issued to people caught littering on Sheaf Street, which runs from Park Square roundabout to Sheffield railway station, in the city centre, during 2022, generating £44,720 in payments. Across another nine streets within the city, a total of 149 fines were doled out and £8,400 was paid, a Freedom of Information request to Sheffield Council has shown.

The standard fine, or fixed penalty notice (FPN), for littering in Sheffield is £80. If this is not paid offenders can be prosecuted.

In 2022, across Sheffield, the council issued a total of 1,148 FPNs for littering, 861 of which were paid, generating £68,800.

There were 187 cases which ended with the offender being found guilty in court, where fines totalling £41,066 were imposed and costs of £23,262 were awarded to the council.

Another 36 FPNs were ‘discontinued’ and 64 cases were ‘undecided’, meaning payment was either awaited or the matter was with the court.

In 2021, 801 FPNs were dished out, with 604 of those paid, generating £48,320. Offenders were found guilty in court 157 times, with fines totalling £34,620 imposed and £19,800 in costs awarded. Another 36 cases were ‘discontinued’ and four were ‘undecided’.

Below are the 10 streets on which most littering fines were handed out by the council during 2022, in ascending order. In one case the council declined to name the street as it was a residential street and the council said it did not want to ‘stigmatise residents of particular streets’.

1 . Rubbish More than 700 fines for littering were handed out on one Sheffield street during 2022, a Freedom of Information request by The Star has shown. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Hollis Croft A total of nine littering fines were handed out on Hollis Croft, in Sheffield city centre, during 2022, generating £640 in payments. The number of fines issued was the joint seventh most of any street in Sheffield. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Palmerston Road A total of nine littering fines were handed out on Palmerston Road, in Broomhall, near Sheffield's Royal Hallamshire Hospital, during 2022, generating £480 in payments. The number of fines issued was the joint seventh most of any street in Sheffield. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Rockingham Street A total of nine littering fines were handed out on Rockingham Street, in Sheffield city centre, during 2022, generating £400 in payments. The number of fines issued was the joint seventh most of any street in Sheffield. Photo: Google Photo Sales