A Sheffield NHS trust has confirmed that it has decided to permanently shut a specialist ward for patients with learning disabilities that was ordered to close after a highly-critical report found neglect of patients.

The Firshill Rise seven-bed assessment and treatment service for people with learning disabilities who also have mental health and behavioural issues was found by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to be failing in all aspects and ordered to close in May 2021. It has not reopened since then.

Members of Sheffield City Council’s health scrutiny sub-committee have been included in consultations over the future of the service. At their meeting yesterday (June 1) they were given an update from senior NHS managers, who explained that the unit will not reopen because there is a new focus on preventative support and treatment services in the community.

Heather Burns, deputy director of mental health, learning disability, autism and dementia transformation at NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, said that the change in services under the NHS Transforming Care programme means only one or two people a year now need that type of specialist bed.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Ahmed Mahmood told a Sheffield City Council health scrutiny board that it is an exciting time for mental health services for adults with a learning disability

She said that, as well as the serious failings in care, an investigation into Firshill Rise showed that some patients had been in the unit for far too long. “We had 26 people in long-stay hospitals at the start of this process, many who effectively lived in hospital,” she said.

“The Transforming Care programme was saying that that a hospital isn’t a home and that’s why they’re looking to prevent admissions and enhance community services. We were not able to enhance community services before because we have got money locked into beds we no longer need and that’s why we’re wanting to go forward (with closure).”

New team

She said service users and their families have been extensively consulted over the changes. There is a bigger emphasis on co-producing services and policies involving individuals and groups such as Sheffield Voices, Mencap and Healthwatch, which all took part in running the consultation.

Heather Burns, a deputy director at NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, has told city councillors that Sheffield NHS assessment centre Firshill Rise will close permanently following serious failings

Ms Burns added that a person with learning disabilities now co-chairs a programme board.

A new multi-disciplinary team has now been set up to deliver the improved community care services.

Members will do regular checks on patients who need specialist beds, as they will be in hospital outside the city, said Ms Burns. There is also support in place to ensure that families can visit patients, including staff accompanying them where necessary.

Firshill Rise NHS assessment and treatment centre in Sheffield. A specialist seven-bed unit will close permanently after vulnerable patients were neglected and not safeguarded Picture: Google Maps

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Ahmed Mahmood said: “It’s a really exciting time for the service. Sometimes opportunities don’t come up very often to make things better.

“We’ve used learning from other services with a CQC rating of good which has really helped to develop the model.”

‘Good barometer’

He added: “If we keep people out of hospital as much as possible, if we ensure that people have the right level of medication to enhance their quality of life, it’s my feeling that the rest of it will fall in place as a good barometer of how well a service is working.”

He said that, with increased funding, the service will be more responsive with its interventions to prevent admissions and become more pro-active and dynamic in patient care.

Cllr Steve Ayris commended the work that has gone into making the changes from all sides, ensuring that the lived experience of people has played a vital role in creating the new model for the service.