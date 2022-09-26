Both Labour and LibDem councillors in Sheffield have condemned the move.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard said that he was angry and devastated that Peel Group had announced today (Monday, September 26) that it will be winding down operations from the end of October.

The firm claimed ‘no tangible proposals’ on the Finningley airport’s future had been put forward.

The decision announced by Peel Group to close Doncaster Sheffield Airport has been condemned by Sheffield Labour and LibDem councillors

The South Yorkshire Mayor’s office on Saturday announced new financial support to keep the Finningley airport running into 2023 but Peel have now walked away.

Its future was thrown into crisis earlier this year by the departure of airline Wizz Air.

Cllr Ben Miskell, who is Labour’s lead for economic development on Sheffield City Council, said: “This is a total betrayal of the people of South Yorkshire by a corporation that simply couldn’t care less about our region.

“Over the years the taxpayer has invested millions in our airport and we did so in good faith.”

Sheffield City Council LibDem group leader Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed described the decision to close Doncaster Sheffield Airport as 'a real kick in the teeth for the North'

He added: “Peel Group should be ashamed of how they have conducted themselves over the past few months, during what is now clear was a sham consultation.

“Their behaviour is a disgrace and hundreds of jobs are now set to be lost. It’s clear that airlines like TUI and Wizz are likely to switch routes to Leeds or Manchester.

‘A real kick in the teeth for the North’

“Doncaster Sheffield Airport is part of our heritage and our future. The people of South Yorkshire will never forgive the remote businessmen who have made this decision.

“We don’t need the runway and terminal building converted into yet another industrial estate, we need to keep our links to the world!”

“All the councils across South Yorkshire and Mayor Oliver Coppard have worked day and night to find a solution.

“Pledging public funding to keep the airport running over the next 12 months. We know that there’s commercial interest from other partners to step in and take over from Peel but they clearly aren’t interested.

“All they want to do is make a quick buck, regardless of our economic needs in the region.”

Lib Dem Group Leader on Sheffield City Council, Cllr Shaffaq Mohammed, said: "It's incredibly disappointing to see that despite outcry from both political and business leaders, they have still decided to close.

"This is a short-sighted decision that will have a devastating impact on local people. The airport adds around £100 million to the local economy - not to mention the 800 families directly impacted by this decision.

"With such devastating news for our region, we now need Mayor Oliver Coppard to show leadership. What's his Plan B? How are we going to save these jobs and protect the £100 million this airport brings to our economy?