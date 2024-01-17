A popular Sheffield park cafe and social hub looks set to carry on under the same management team with a decision on its future due next week.

Henry’s Cafe at Firth Park will continue to be run by Hilary Dawtry, who has an agreement with Sheffield City Council dating back to February 2011. The council’s charity trustee sub-committee is set to approve the deal at a meeting next week (January 22).

The park, which also gives its name to the city suburb where it stands, is owned by a charitable trust of which the council is the sole trustee. The meeting is set to agree to a new tenancy at will for the cafe, which is part of the First Start Centre in the park.

A Google Maps image of the First Start Centre in Firth Park, Sheffield, with Henry's Cafe on the left

A report to the meeting says that in recent months discussions have taken place with the operator over a new tenancy arrangement. It says the new agreement will increase the rental income from the cafe, although the sums discussed have not been made public for commercial reasons.

The report says: “The cafe is seen as more than just a place to have a cup of tea. It is a community cafe in the truest sense and brings much-added value, acting as an anchor for the various groups working in that area to come together to meet and socialise.”

The report also states that the cafe and staff “lead, facilitate and support a range of community activities” including the the Friends of Firth Park, the local business forum, litter pick groups and social clubs providing activities including gardening and arts and crafts. Many activities take place outside of the cafe’s operating hours.

It adds: “The culture and café approach at Henry’s allows for elderly residents/visitors to take their time over an affordable hot drink, seeing the venue as a warm place for people to sit and meet others for as long as they need. In addition, the staffing model ensures table service can be provided to more vulnerable visitors.”

