Councillor and residents concerned over plans for 160 new homes

Fulwood House (courtesy of White Design)

Fulwood House, which is home to Sheffield Health And Social Care, is set to be demolished to make way for a minimum of 132 apartments and 29 houses.

Outline plans have been submitted for the development off Woofindin Road as the NHS Trust no longer needs the buildings, which were constructed over a period of 100 years.

Several of the mature trees are protected by preservation orders, there are a number of public rights of way through the site and parts of it lie in Fulwood Conservation Area and the Green Belt.

Fulwood councillor Andrew Sangar says residents have some concerns and 27 people have already lodged objections.

Coun Sangar said: “We always knew the NHS was coming out so residents have been sitting and waiting for this planning application but we’re disappointed it came out in August with a short consultation period.

“It’s very important residents are given time to communicate their views. Most people know it’s going to be housing but they want to see what type and size. We’re talking dozens of homes so it’s really important to get this right.”

Architects White Design say in a planning application: “The only historical building of note is Fulwood House, built in 1911 for the Wilson family, a well-known local family involved in the manufacture of snuff.

“It was eventually purchased by the Sheffield Regional Hospital Board in 1948 and is now part of the headquarters of the Sheffield Health and Social Care, housing conference and training facilities and other meeting rooms.

“Two other adjacent buildings to Fulwood House are also part of the headquarters, these are the Vic Hallam Building and the seven-storey tower block.

“The tower block is a significant landmark in the area and has, over the years, caused some controversy as it is out of character with much of the architecture in the area.

“It is likely that local residents will be supportive of the removal of the tall tower block, along with several other buildings on site.”

Developers say they appreciate residents are concerned about how the new buildings will impact on them and say the development “should respond” to the stunning Mayfield Valley.

A new three to four storey apartment block and two to three storey mews houses are planned to the east of the existing Fulwood House.

The main parkland site that sits below the existing terrace of Fulwood House would be replaced with individual “executive homes” two to three storey height.

The car park site would have a higher density, with four to five storeys plus basement parking. The apartments would be a mix of one and two-bedroom flats with balconies.

Thirty per cent of the homes on the site would be classed as “affordable”.

Planning officers are still considering the application, which can be viewed here: