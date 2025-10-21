Cost of repairs to historic Sheffield dam rise to more than £2.5m

A Google Maps view of the dam at Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet that needs repairs costing more than £2.5m

The cost of repairing a dam which is an important part of Sheffield’s early industrial history has now increased to more than £2.5 million.

The dam at Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet on Abbeydale Road South in Beauchief has been drained for more than two years while investigations into repairs took place into long-standing leaks and structural concerns that posed a potential flood risk.

It was described as an “eyesore” and a “wilderness choked with vegetation” at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee yesterday (October 20).

Members approved to increase the budget for the repair scheme by £1,556,244 to a total of £2,525,193.

Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet

The dam and millpond were once used in the water power system for the preserved 18th-century scythe works.

Decay

The scheduled ancient monument with its grade I and II listed buildings is recognised as having a key role in the city’s industrial history and was one of the largest water-powered sites on the River Sheaf.

Member of the public Robert Sandford stated: “The millpond behind the Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet was drained in May of 2023 and what was an ornament in the landscape has now become an eyesore.

“The site is now a wilderness choked by vegetation and to the outside observer appears as a manifestation of decay and neglect.”

He asked why the project has been delayed several times and why costs have risen so much.

The meeting was told that emergency measures have been in place since 2023, but these cannot be sustained indefinitely without risking further deterioration or structural failure.

Consultations with specialist contractors revealed that a causeway needs to be built in order to safely repair the dam walls and make additional structural repairs.

Watertight

The project is now expected to take 36 rather than 25 weeks to complete, said a report to the committee. A waterproof membrane will now be fitted in order to keep the dam watertight and reduce future maintenance requirements.

The committee report added: “It should be noted that further works are also required upstream at Abbeydale Weir to ensure it continues to function effectively and maintain dam levels during periods of low rainfall.

“While the weir remains operational, temporary repairs are needed to address ongoing deterioration.

“Due to complexities around land ownership, access restrictions and the need for Environment Agency approval, these works cannot be included within the current dam repair programme and will instead be progressed separately as a future scheme.”

Dore and Totley ward Coun Martin Smith said that a lot of residents had expressed concerns to him about the project.

He asked: “There has been more than one detailed investigation. Why didn’t we pick up these problems in the first one?

Asset

“Why has it taken more than two years to get to this point when it is such an important asset?”

Coun Smith asked what could be learned from what had taken place as the dam had continued to deteriorate during the investigation process.

A council officer told him that a specialist contractor who could call on expert advice should have been involved earlier. She said that bringing in specialists early could have better managed expectations, both on costs and timescale.

She said that complicated issues over land ownership and difficulty of access to the land had added to complications with planning the project.