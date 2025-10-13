Community and faith leaders unite for We Are South Yorkshire celebration against racist divisions

Community and faith leaders gathered in Sheffield city centre for a We Are South Yorkshire event, showing unity in the face of far right division.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard hosted the event, which took place in the Peace Gardens on Friday (October 10). Speakers included Muslim, Jewish Christian and Humanist leaders, Sheffield Lord Mayor Coun Safiya Saeed and Fatima Khan Shah of Sheffield Race Equality Partnership.

Members of the audience held up placards saying ‘We Are South Yorkshire’ and pictures of Yorkshire white roses.

Rabbi Yonosan Golomb of the United Synagogue Sheffield said that anti-semitism “has gone through the roof” and he has suffered abusive comments in the street as a visibly Jewish man. He said: “That’s not the Sheffield I know.”

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard with speakers and guests at the We Are South Yorkshire event in the Sheffield Peace Gardens. Picture: SYMCA

Rabbi Golomb added that he was talking to Muslim youth who said they get blamed every time something bad happens. They had heard him speak about unity and came to thank him.

Molly Pemberton, president of Sheffield Hallam University Students’ Union, said: “We are proud of the diversity within our Hallam community and we value the richness that all cultures bring to our community and South Yorkshire as a whole.”

Proud

She said Hallam had become an actively anti-racist organisation, which it is determined to continue for years to come.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard speaking at the We Are South Yorkshire event in the Sheffield Peace Gardens. Picture: SYMCA

Pastor David Bussue of the Church of God of Prophecy spoke alongside Olivier Tsemo of Sheffield And District African Caribbean Community Association (SADACCA).

Rev Bussue said: “I’m South Yorkshire and I’m proud to be South Yorkshire.” He said that he had lived through “the National Front and the BNP and a whole lot of other experiences.

“Recently as a black man I don’t remember feeling so abused, unwelcome and exposed.”

Sheffield Lord Mayor Coun Safiya Saeed at the We Are South Yorkshire event in the Sheffield Peace Gardens, where she was one of the speakers. Picture: Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporters Service

He said he felt incapacitated by that but at the same time encouraged by so many colleagues, friends and right-thinking people asking if he is okay.

Rev Bussue quoted US civil rights campaigner Dr Martin Luther King Jr: “In the end we will not remember the words of our enemies but the silence of our friends.”

Powerful

Mr Tsemo said: “It is truly powerful to see so many people from all walks of life gathered here in the name of unity right here in the heart of South Yorkshire.

Mayor of South Yorkshire Oliver Coppard, left, watches Olivier Tsemo of SADACCA, centre, and Pastor David Bussue speak at the We Are South Yorkshire event in the Sheffield Peace Gardens. Picture: Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporter

“When the world can feel divided, getting together can remind us of something important – we are stronger together.”

Fatima Khan Shah said: “I have had some of the most emotionally exposed few weeks that I can remember. I have never experienced this fear that I have walking the streets of this city – not just for myself but the people I love.

“I have never experienced people so emboldened to challenge my existence.”

She asked: “What side of history do we want to stand on? Do we want to live in a place where people like me are wondering if we belong here?”

Ms Khan Shah said that people have to reclaim their voices within their organisations and within social media.

United

University of Sheffield Chaplain Ustadha Ameena Blake speaking at the We Are South Yorkshire event in the Sheffield Peace Gardens. Picture: Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporters

“We can’t defend ourselves on our own. This is a time when South Yorkshire stands up to be the region we want to be – we are united and nothing can divide us.”

University of Sheffield Muslim Chaplain Ustadha Ameena Blake said: “There is a minority of people who have loud voices and they call for division and they call for hatred. Having loud voices doesn’t mean they have the truth, it just means they are gobby!”

She stressed: “Social ties are not going to build themselves, my friends, we have to build them.”

Dave Pike, TUC regional secretary, said his organisation represents 800,000 working people in this part of the world. He said: “Sheffield has always known that our strength lies in standing shoulder to shoulder.

“Community cohesion is not just a nice turn of phrase, it’s about building trust and fairness and a shared sense of hope in these difficult times.

“We’re stronger than fear and stronger than hate.”

Poverty

He said: “Our fight is with the system that creates poverty, not those people who live alongside us.”

Mayor Coppard told the gathering that he is the grandson of Jewish refugees who fled the Nazis. “My best friends are Muslim, working class, white British, all sorts of colours and faiths.

“My brother-in-law is Muslim. There’s nothing special about me, we all have our stories to tell.

“I love living in a diverse place, I think it gives us a huge amount. It is our strength, I’m proud of it.”

The mayor said it is important to reach out to people who use differences to divide people against each other to say: “No, you’re wrong, you don’t get it.” He said that is the only way to win.

He also urged people to reach out to those who may be suffering from racism.

“We’re not a small group of people, we’re the majority who want to live in harmony with our friends and neighbours – people who are like us and people who are nothing like us.

“I’m really proud of that. It only continues if we live that every single day.”

He quoted the ancient sage Rabbi Tarfon, who said: “You are not obligated to complete the work but neither are you free to abandon it.”

Mayor Coppard said: “You have my word that I will do everything I can as Mayor of South Yorkshire but I cannot do it alone.

“I may be South Yorkshire’s Mayor but we are South Yorkshire.”