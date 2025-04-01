The leader of Sheffield Race Equality Partnership has said that creating a city where everyone can achieve their potential will increase prosperity that will benefit everyone.

Fatima Khan-Shah, who chairs the organisation, told Sheffield health and wellbeing board last week (March 27) about “a real aspiration of Sheffield setting itself apart as a city of opportunity”. The board is a partnership between the city council, NHS, Healthwatch, the two universities, South Yorkshire Police and the voluntary and community sector.

“Irrespective of your heritage or your path in life, you should be able to fulfill your potential and contribute actively to civic engagement but also other services within the city, not to mention being able to contribute to both its economic prosperity and the decision-making of the city,” said Ms Khan-Shah.

She added: “One of the most important things that we need to acknowledge as a city is that diversity is our strength. At the end of the day if you have got a diverse workforce, if you’ve got people coming from different perspectives, different thoughts, it enables your organisation to attract the best talent.

Sheffield GP Dr Leigh Sorsbie, left, a member of Sheffield health and wellbeing board. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

“It enables you to deliver the best, high-quality and safe services, but more importantly you’re the best in the field.

“So in addition to the social and moral reasons of why this is important, I think one of the things we’ve got to recognise is that, as Sheffield wants to be the city where it’s the best place in the country to live and work, it really needs to start seeing race equity and diversity as an opportunity to fulfill its potential, as well as a challenge it needs to resolve.”

Hiatus

Ms Khan-Shah acknowledged there had been a hiatus since she was appointed a year ago but intends to push on “full throttle” to delivery. She said she wants to challenge the idea that achieving race equity is just “woke” and a waste of time and money.

“If there’s anything people need right now, it’s hope – hope that things are changing, hope that things will get better. Being able to tell the story of the impact of change is crucial to our success, just as much as doing the work.”

She cited figures from the Race Health Observatory showing that one in three people of South Asian origin rarely or never trust NHS primary care systems to meet their health needs.

They also show that 51% report some form of discrimination. This includes minimising or ignoring their reporting of pain. Because people then present later with health problems, it means that the cost of treating them for problems such as diabetes, stroke or heart disease is higher.

Council director of public health Greg Fell asked what the board could contribute. Ms Khan-Shah replied: “I’ve not heard any board in Sheffield stand up and say diversity is an asset.

“It would be great to hear that. I think it would really reassure people from diverse backgrounds and people that are working in our organisations on this agenda that it is important and it is a priority.”

Inequalities

GP Leigh Sorsbie said that local NHS trusts are actively on board with the agenda. She commented that if the life expectancy of one group can be improved, the health of the whole population benefits. “It’s not an argument we should be having to make again but we do,” she said.

“Big systems have inequalities embedded into them globally and locally. That’s provoking us to think in spite of the system what’s our role?”

She said that NHS money has been invested on improving wellbeing in north-east Sheffield, working with people to find out from them what would improve their health. “It’s likely to be money well spent,” added Dr Sorsbie.

Ms Khan-Shah commented: “If you give power back to the people with resources, you can really make change happen.”

Council strategic director of children’s services, Meredith Dixon Teasdale, said that her department is concentrating on ensuring equity is embedded in children’s services, including the manifesto for children with special education needs also being discussed at the meeting.

She said that children from Roma and white black Caribbean backgrounds are among those most likely to be excluded from school.

Emotive

Supt Paul Ferguson from South Yorkshire Police (SYP) said: “On the emotive rhetoric from the US on the anti-woke agenda, I wanted to say that our chief constable is absolutely committed to not falling into that trap.”

He added that SYP are working to tackle race equality issues, including ensuring that the police reflect the society they serve. He said he recognised that the police are not benefiting from what more diverse workforce would bring, as well as undermining public confidence in the force.

Supt Ferguson said that young people are 60% more likely to be victims of knife crime than a young white person and four times more likely to be victim to gun crime.

He also mentioned the mental health crisis that sees a disproportionate amount of black people being dealt with by police and taken for hospital treatment.

Supt Ferguson said: “We are not naive enough to think we can wave a magic wand and think there can be quick fixes. These are real long-term, entrenched issues.”

He added that there is a plan in place to start tackling the issues. Ms Khan-Shah praised the progress that police have made so far and offered support.

She stressed that there are tool kits to help organisations recruit, retain and promote people from diverse communities to get them into “rooms of power”.