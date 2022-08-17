Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The letter asks why this decision has been “dropped on Sheffield” with no consideration of local opinion or the financial, economic or environmental implications.

Coun Fox said he wants the voices of Sheffielders to be heard.

‘Flabbergasted’ council LibDems have already called for a review of the decision.

The former John Lewis/Cole Brothers department store in Sheffield city centre - Sheffield City Council leader Councillor Terry Fox has questioned its listed building status, calling for the people of Sheffield to have their say

Labour MPs Clive Betts and Paul Blomfield have objected but Coun Minesh Parekh welcomed it on sustainability grounds and Coun Mazher Iqbal said there were positive aspects.

Coun Fox has called for an urgent meeting of the council’s cross-party strategy and resources committee to decide on the next steps.

Labour say that, whilst the recommendation to list the building was made by Heritage England, it considered only heritage factors.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport made the final decision without consulting the residents of Sheffield, they say.

A public consultation conducted earlier this year involved more than 1,500 people.

A majority supported demolition, replacing it with a smaller building and park.

The council has what is understood to be around 16 expressions of interest in developing the site. Coun Fox said he wants to see all options open.

Companies may withdraw, as listing bans demolition and will make development complicated and expensive.

‘Put this listing on hold’

Coun Fox’s statement: “It is greatly disappointing that government have dropped this on Sheffield – and I know that residents are concerned that this decision will limit potential options for the site going forward.

“Whilst the Council can make an appeal to Heritage England – only 28 days are given to put this in and incredibly the only means of challenging are on factual inaccuracies. Given this strict criteria there is little hope of succeeding.

“This is why I am appealing direct to government – do the right thing and put this listing on hold until all the implications have been fully considered.

“I am not saying this site isn’t of some heritage value – and it may be that whatever comes next does indeed utilise the current building – but ultimately it should be for Sheffield to decide what best to do with the site. Not some official in Whitehall or Minister in Parliament.

“Whilst the Listing does not mean no alterations can be made to the building, in the majority of cases applications to make changes to a listed building are approved, it would pose challenges and make wholesale removal of the building near impossible.

“We have had many expressions of interests in developing the site, and I think the people of Sheffield want to see all options considered. Instead, the government are limiting what may be achievable, and leaving Sheffield taxpayers with a potentially costly building.

“As well as appealing direct to government, I am working with our MPs to challenge this in parliament, and I’ve called for an urgent committee of cross-party councillors to determine our next steps”.

“Make no mistake, the government’s current decision could lead to the council picking up the costs here.