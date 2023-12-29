Action to help protect Sheffield historic landmarks is set to continue

A project listing historic Sheffield and South Yorkshire landmarks is set to continue after funding was agreed by local councils.

The South Yorkshire Local Heritage List allows the local significance of a building, place or site to be taken into account in planning decisions that affect it or its setting.

Sheffield City Council agreed to back the project in March 2022. Since then, a whole range of local heritage has been added to the list across Sheffield alone.

The decision by South Yorkshire councils to continue will now mean that even more places can be added.

Darnall Picture Palace on Staniforth Road opened in 1913 and eventually was able to seat 966 cinema-goers. Picture: South Yorkshire Local Heritage List

The diverse list includes buildings such as Darnall Picture Palace on Staniforth Road, Cavendish Buildings in West Street in the city centre and Hobson Memorial Pavilion on Warminster Road, Norton Lees.

The Rose Garden Cafe in Graves Park, built in 1927, is one of the latest Sheffield buildings to win a local heritage listing. Campaigners who fought to save it from possible demolition by the council put it forward and it was added to the list in September.

Restoration

Cavendish Buildings on West Street is a former car showroom and garage and upstairs billiards saloon. It was built by Sheffield firm Henry Boot in phases from 1907 to 1919. Picture: South Yorkshire Local Heritage List

The council has now gone into partnership with the Save the Rose Garden Cafe campaign and the Friends of Graves Park to work on restoration plans, including raising funding for the building. It closed suddenly in July 2022 over concerns for its structural safety and has since partially reopened.

All four South Yorkshire councils have now agreed to extend the funding for the heritage list with South Yorkshire Archaeology Service continuing to run the project.

Attercliffe Library on Leeds Road is one of the beautiful Sheffield buildings on the South Yorkshire Local Heritage List. It dates back to 1894 and now contains offices and The Library cafe. Picture: South Yorkshire Local Heritage List

Nominations for new listings can be made at: https://local-heritage-list.org.uk/south-yorkshire/nominating. Visit the website to see the list and find out more.

Cllr Ben Miskell, chair of Sheffield City Council’s transport, regeneration and climate committee, said: “Since it was launched, the Local Heritage List has proved incredibly popular, with a wide range of assets being added to the list so far and highlights the passion people and communities have for the assets that mean most to them and their city, as well as the wider region.