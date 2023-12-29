Action to help protect Sheffield historic landmarks is set to continue
The South Yorkshire Local Heritage List allows the local significance of a building, place or site to be taken into account in planning decisions that affect it or its setting.
Sheffield City Council agreed to back the project in March 2022. Since then, a whole range of local heritage has been added to the list across Sheffield alone.
The decision by South Yorkshire councils to continue will now mean that even more places can be added.
The diverse list includes buildings such as Darnall Picture Palace on Staniforth Road, Cavendish Buildings in West Street in the city centre and Hobson Memorial Pavilion on Warminster Road, Norton Lees.
The Rose Garden Cafe in Graves Park, built in 1927, is one of the latest Sheffield buildings to win a local heritage listing. Campaigners who fought to save it from possible demolition by the council put it forward and it was added to the list in September.
Restoration
The council has now gone into partnership with the Save the Rose Garden Cafe campaign and the Friends of Graves Park to work on restoration plans, including raising funding for the building. It closed suddenly in July 2022 over concerns for its structural safety and has since partially reopened.
All four South Yorkshire councils have now agreed to extend the funding for the heritage list with South Yorkshire Archaeology Service continuing to run the project.
Nominations for new listings can be made at: https://local-heritage-list.org.uk/south-yorkshire/nominating. Visit the website to see the list and find out more.
Cllr Ben Miskell, chair of Sheffield City Council’s transport, regeneration and climate committee, said: “Since it was launched, the Local Heritage List has proved incredibly popular, with a wide range of assets being added to the list so far and highlights the passion people and communities have for the assets that mean most to them and their city, as well as the wider region.
“It is fantastic that we have secured funding to continue the project which will ensure that more fantastic buildings, parks, areas and places will be given the significance they deserve.”