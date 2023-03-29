Three Sheffield swimming pools are closed for repairs - with a fourth due in summer - and parents who paid for lessons want to know if they will be out of pocket.

The pool at Thorncliffe Health and Leisure Centre closed on March 18 due to tiles lifting off the bottom and no reopening date has been given. The venue, on Pack Horse Lane, High Green is run by Places Leisure.

On its Facebook page, Kate McDowall said her daughters were missing lessons.

Zoe Frith added: “I have paid for a full month and only had two weeks will I be reimbursed for the rest of the month?”

Thorncliffe Health and Leisure Centre pool closed on March 18 due to tiles lifting off the bottom and no reopening date has been given. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Chan Chantelle wanted to know when kids' stage three swimming lessons would resume.

The centre responded: “We have contractors onsite and and will update social media with any further updates as and when we get them. Swimming lesson participants will be informed once we have a reopening date. Thank you for your patience.”

The closure comes as pools at Hillsborough and Springs leisure centres, run by Sheffield City Trust, are also out of action. The Hillsborough pools closed on February 20 for five months for maintenance.

The baths at Springs closed on March 20 due to asbestos and are scheduled to reopen on Monday April 17. Bosses at the site on East Bank Road, near Manor Top, said the work will be in a “non-public area”. The rest of the venue will remain open while it is carried out.

Springs Leisure Centre baths closed on March 20 due to asbestos and are scheduled to reopen on Monday April 17.

Finally, the main pool at Ponds Forge will close ‘in the summer’ for eight weeks for plant replacement. It comes after the leisure pool was closed for six months for maintenance between July 2021 and January 2022.

Reader Kevin Goodwin voiced his concern stating: “Swimming has such incredible health benefits and is an important life skill for children to learn.”

A spokesman for Sheffield City Trust said: “The competition pool hall only at Ponds Forge will be closing for eight weeks in the summer for plant replacement. The leisure pool and all other areas will remain open. All closures are very much short-term and for essential works that Sheffield City Council are commissioning as part of their leisure strategy.”

The Star contacted Thorncliffe Leisure Centre for comment.