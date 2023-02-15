A major Sheffield swimming pool is to close for essential maintenance work ‘regarding the management of asbestos’.

Springs Leisure Centre on East Bank Road, near Manor Top, will close on March 20. Bosses at Sheffield City Trust, which manages the building, said the work will be in a “non-public area”. The rest of the venue will remain open while it is carried out.

A spokeswoman for the Trust said the closure was timed to “minimise the impact” on users. It is scheduled to reopen on Monday April 17.

She added: “We apologise to our customers for the unavoidable inconvenience. We are communicating with all partners and customers to make them aware of the activity changes.”

Springs Leisure Centre baths will close for four weeks.

It will coincide with the closure of one of Sheffield’s biggest swimming pools for five months. The baths at Hillsborough Leisure Centre will shut on February 20 for maintenance. Thousands of swimmers will be faced with a trip to other sites such as Ponds Forge or Stocksbridge.