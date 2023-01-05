One of Sheffield’s biggest swimming pools is to close for five months.

The pools at Hillsborough Leisure Centre will close on February 20 for maintenance including the refurbishment and replacement of equipment required ‘to continue to operate effectively’. Thousands of swimmers will be faced with a trip to other sites such as Ponds Forge or Stocksbridge.

But Hillsborough’s sports hall, gym and fitness studios will be unaffected, according to Sheffield City Trust, which runs the centre.

The move comes after Ponds Forge leisure pool closed for six months for maintenance between July 2021 and January 2022.

In a statement the trust said: “As part of Sheffield City Council’s leisure strategy, essential maintenance work means the pools at Hillsborough Leisure Centre will close from February 20 2023 for approximately five months. The refurbishment and replacement of essential pool equipment is required for the facilities to continue to operate effectively. The planned refurbishment work does not affect other areas of the venue. The sports hall, gym and fitness studios will continue to offer a full programme of activity.

“We apologise to all our customers for the unavoidable inconvenience. We are communicating with all partners and customers to reallocate space in other venues as appropriate.”

Sheffield City Trust runs 13 venues including Sheffield Arena, the City Hall, Ponds Forge and the English Institute of Sport, as well as five golf clubs. It also provides services in the community. A new operator is set to take over from next year. Sheffield Council is in the process of putting the facilities out to tender with a £100 million investment over the next 30 years.