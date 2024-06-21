Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield NHS Trust leader has said national NHS waiting time targets for both A&E and planned care are “incredibly challenging”.

Kirsten Major, Chief Executive of Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, reported that 75 per cent of emergency patients were seen within the four hour target in April.

Although this does not reach the national target of 76 per cent, it is better than the national average which was 74 per cent in the same month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked in a Council of Governors meeting whether national targets were “realistic”, Major said they were “not unreasonable but incredibly challenging”.

Her report also mentioned waiting times for planned care targets, which aims for patients needing non-urgent, routine treatment to begin care within 18 weeks of referral.

Royal Hallamshire Hospital, with inset of Chief Executive Kirsten Major. | NHS

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals patients were seen within this target 62 per cent of the time in April, compared to a national 57 per cent of the time in March of this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Sheffield and the national average fell significantly short of the 92 per cent national target.