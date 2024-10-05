Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Sheffield nightclub is set for a new lease of life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The old Electric Box nightclub on Charter Square, was before that the Villa Mercedes pole dancing club, Scores Striptease Sports Bar, Nylon, and Bar Matrix.

But now plans have been lodged by Sheffield City Council to change the use of the ground floor premises, beside Roxy Ball Room games bar, to a retail, café and workspace venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The empty unit on Charter Square in Sheffield city centre and, inset, two of its former incarnations, Electric Box nightclub, and Scores Striptease Sports Bar | Google

The planning application states how records show the unit, on the ground floor of Telephone House, has been used as a nightclub since at least 1986.

It states that the proposal is for the new venue to open seven days a week, from 8am to midnight Monday to Saturday, with no hours listed for the Sunday.

The application concludes: “In summary, the proposed change of use will bring a vacant city centre space back into active use and will to support the wider Heart of The City project.

“The proposals will support the vitality of Sheffield city centre by providing a unique retail, café and workspace venue, increasing the leisure offer within the centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A separate licensing application has been submitted to the council by Validate Design Limited for a premises called AllStore on Charter Square, which is described as an ‘art space and café’.

That application requests permission to serve alcohol from 8am to 11pm Monday to Saturday, and from 8am to 4pm on Sundays.