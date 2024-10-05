Charter Square: New life planned for former Sheffield city centre nightclub
The old Electric Box nightclub on Charter Square, was before that the Villa Mercedes pole dancing club, Scores Striptease Sports Bar, Nylon, and Bar Matrix.
But now plans have been lodged by Sheffield City Council to change the use of the ground floor premises, beside Roxy Ball Room games bar, to a retail, café and workspace venue.
The planning application states how records show the unit, on the ground floor of Telephone House, has been used as a nightclub since at least 1986.
It states that the proposal is for the new venue to open seven days a week, from 8am to midnight Monday to Saturday, with no hours listed for the Sunday.
The application concludes: “In summary, the proposed change of use will bring a vacant city centre space back into active use and will to support the wider Heart of The City project.
“The proposals will support the vitality of Sheffield city centre by providing a unique retail, café and workspace venue, increasing the leisure offer within the centre.”
A separate licensing application has been submitted to the council by Validate Design Limited for a premises called AllStore on Charter Square, which is described as an ‘art space and café’.
That application requests permission to serve alcohol from 8am to 11pm Monday to Saturday, and from 8am to 4pm on Sundays.
