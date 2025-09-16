A picture has revealed how a transformed part of Sheffield’s Castlegate re-development will look when it is completed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artists are in the process of re-drawing how the development, around the site of the former Sheffield Castle, will look when it is completed, next year.

But they have now released the first of their pictures, showing how the section of the re-development close to the River Sheaf will appear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This picture shows how the Sheffield Castlegate site will appear near the River Sheaf when work is completed next year, Photo: Sheffield Council | Sheffield Council

The picture shows the river flowing along the bottom of the site, before returning underground, as well as grassy banks, terraces and places to sit next to the water.

It also shows a slide for youngsters to use between terraced levels in the park.

The Sheaf and Porters Rivers Trust said the image shows the right bank of the river with much of its concrete wall re-profiled to provide a series of terraces down to almost water level, allowing the public to experience the river at close quarters, as well as facilitating regular maintenance and emergency access.

They add the river channel is also transformed by the removal of a two metre high weir to create a series of gently rising pools which will allow fish and wildlife to cross and reach of the Sheaf to and from the Don, as well as creating opportunities for plants to grow and provide habitat for birds, insects, fish and mammals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work is currently being carrying out on the site, and the section of river has already been uncovered for the first time in over 100 years.

Work on the broader site has continued over the summer, with some of the site now covered in a new asphalt base

An update from the council said significant excavation works took place in July on the edge of the future events space towards the Castlegate entrance and the Sheaf Field area of the new park.

And work on retaining walls was carried out in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “The new tiered stepped area is beginning to take shape.”

Expected progress in September and October will see extensive repair works to existing walls within the culvert around the river, in preparation for the installation of the new precast panels and steel beams.

Originally expected to be completed in February 2026, the Castlegate Park development is now not due to be completed until the end of 2026, because bosses changed the original plans to better display and preserve the historic remains found by archaeologists on the site.

As well as delaying completion, the move has also contributed to a rise in the cost of the project by around £5 million according to official documents.

Discoveries have included:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Previously unknown stone structures on the south side of the motte. These were probably built during or after the reconstruction of around 1270 following the Second Baron’s War

• The remains of the east and west towers of the gatehouse of the castle (probably constructed starting in 1270), with the drawbridge abutments

• The moat of the stone castle exposed

• A 12.5m deep well, probably medieval

• 18th/19th century slaughterhouses and gennel

• Wooden Civil War stakes

• Remains of two cementation steelmaking furnaces, unusual as they shared a single chimney and were built into material surviving from the castle.