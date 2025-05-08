The pictures taken this week show how Castlegate, famed as the area once occupied by Sheffield Castle, as well the former Castle Market , is looking now, as work proceeds on a scheme which is due to transform it into a park.
We have also thrown in an artist’s impression of how the site is eventually intended to look, and an archive picture of the old Castle Market, dating back to the 80s, to give context to the current site.
As the meeting point of the River Sheaf and the River Don, as well as the site of the castle, Castlegate was once the focus of the city centre
But following the relocation of the market to The Moor in 2013, the site was left empty for a period of time. Work has now begun on the transformation of the site into an inner-city greenspace, along with other nearby developments.
After an initial archaeology survey on the site, phase two work started in July 2024 with the whole project expected to be completed in early 2026.
