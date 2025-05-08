The pictures taken this week show how Castlegate, famed as the area once occupied by Sheffield Castle, as well the former Castle Market , is looking now, as work proceeds on a scheme which is due to transform it into a park.

We have also thrown in an artist’s impression of how the site is eventually intended to look, and an archive picture of the old Castle Market, dating back to the 80s, to give context to the current site.

As the meeting point of the River Sheaf and the River Don, as well as the site of the castle, Castlegate was once the focus of the city centre

But following the relocation of the market to The Moor in 2013, the site was left empty for a period of time. Work has now begun on the transformation of the site into an inner-city greenspace, along with other nearby developments.

After an initial archaeology survey on the site, phase two work started in July 2024 with the whole project expected to be completed in early 2026.

The river PIcture shows the uncovered river at the site of what will be the Castlegate development, where work is ongoing. Photo: David Kessen, National World

Castlegate park How the new city centre park at the historic former Sheffield Castle site beside the newly uncovered River Sheaf will look when it is completed, according to artists impressions | Sheffield City Council

Castle Market A reminder of how Castle Market, Sheffield, looked in June 1986 | Picture Sheffield

Supported Picture shows how engineers have put supports across the top of the river which will now be exposed, having been covered in concrete for years. Photo: David Kessen, National World