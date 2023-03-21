A Sheffield Labour MP says the Metropolitan Police have ‘nowhere to hide’ following the publication of a savagely critical report outlining a catalogue of institutional racism, misogyny and homophobia.

The 363-page independent report into the force published today (March 21) by former civil servant and peer Baroness Casey was ordered following the murder of Sarah Everard by police officer Wayne Couzens.

Baroness Casey found that the Met is institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic, has failed to protect the public from officers who abuse women and that organisational changes have put women and children at greater risk.

There are racist officers and staff and a “deep-seated homophobia” exists in the organisation, the review found.

Sheffield MP Louise Haigh says the Metropolitan Police have 'nowhere to hide' following the hard-hitting Casey Report, outlining institutional racism, sexism and homophobia in the force

The peer said that she could not guarantee that there are not more men like Couzens and serial rapist David Carrick serving in the Met.

‘Stark reality’

Louise Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley, said: “The report by Baroness Casey lays out in stark reality the institutional misogyny, racism and homophobia within the Metropolitan Police. This report leaves the police force nowhere to hide when it comes to the depth of the problems they face and will be essential for police forces around the country to reflect upon.

“The Met Police must accept all the recommendations in full and work tirelessly to make the changes needed to win back the public’s trust.

“The Home Secretary must immediately reassure the public that she will address these huge failings and raise standards nationally. If they don’t, then the very basis of policing by consent will be undermined.”

