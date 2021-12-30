Sheffield City council says that you can take your tree to one of the city’s five Household Waste Recycling Centres.

You can also arrange a bulky waste collection at a cost of £23.50 for up to three items. Christmas trees can be collected as part of this service until January 14, 2022.

Or why not donate to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice or Sheffield Children's Hospital, and arrange for them to come and collect it from your home

The council asks you to keep any paperwork that you receive from either of these charities when they come and collect your tree.

Christmas trees in S1-S14, S17, S18, S20 and S21 can be recycled in aid of the Children’s Hospital via Berry’s Trees and Gardens and JM Trees and Groundcare, whose website is www.christmastreecollections.uk

In January 2021, they raised £19,187 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity. Suggested donations start at £10 for a tree up to 7ft tall.

Go to the website www.bluebellwood.org to book their service, which is available in Barnsley, Chesterfield, Doncaster, Rotherham, Sheffield and Worksop. Their suggested donation is £10.

Both charity collection services need to be pre-booked.

Household Waste Recycling Centres

Extra waste and recycling can be taken to a Household Waste Recycling Centre.

The opening hours are from 9.30am until 3.30pm. They will be closed on New Year’s Day and will close at 3pm on New Year’s Eve.

You are advised to check site opening days before planning a visit.