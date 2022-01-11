Garden waste collections to resume in Sheffield from March

Veolia and Sheffield City Council have announced that the city’s garden waste collection service for 2022 will begin again in March.

There are 19 fortnightly green bin collections between March and November, and people are advised to sign up before February.

Residents who sign up before February 10 will be eligible for all 19 collections when they commence in March for a cost of £57.65, just £1.52 per week.

Steve Newman, general manager, Veolia Sheffield said: “We understand Sheffield residents want to recycle as much as possible and we want to make it as easy as possible by offering a convenient garden waste service to Sheffield. Customers will receive a fortnightly collection direct from their home which ensures their garden waste is composted at a local, licensed facility.”

Councillor Paul Wood, executive member for housing, roads and waste management said: “We know that the disposal of garden waste is important to many residents in the city and I recommend that people sign up as soon as possible so they can get the maximum benefit from this convenient, fortnightly, green bin collection service.”

Unwanted garden waste can also be recycled for free at any of the city’s five Household Waste Recycling Centers or at home by composting. Residents can buy a home compost bin at www.getcomposting.com