Sheffield Gyms: Councillor calls for Sheffield United-owned sports centre to be brought into community use
The Derek Dooley Sports and Community Centre is currently closed, with wooden boards covering the windows and doors.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Sheffield councillor has called for a disused sports centre, owned by Sheffield United, to be repurposed for community use following its closure.
Councillor Ruth Milsom, Labour for Crookes and Crosspool, asked Coun Richard Williams, chair of the Communities, Parks and Leisure Policy Committee, if any investigations had been done to bring the Derek Dooley Sports and Community Centre in Crookes into community use.
Coun Milsom said: "It is a real shame that at Weston View there is the potential for a high-quality community facility, that is currently sat being unused.
"I’ve had conversations with local residents, with community organisations like the Crosspool Juniors Football Club, and know how valuable it would be if we could bring a new life to that site."
The sports centre is owned by Sheffield United and its community foundation and previously operated as a gym and sports facility. The football club previously offered children's coaching sessions at the site, but this is now being offered at the Bolehill Recreational Ground.
The Derek Dooley Sports and Community Centre is currently closed, with wooden boards over the windows and doors.
Coun Milsom continued: “When it is named the Derek Dooley Sports and Community Centre, it should be open to the local community to use. I hope the Council and SUFC can come together and find a solution to bring it back to life.”
During a Sheffield City Council meeting earlier this week, Coun Williams confirmed the authority had been in "initial, early stage conversations" with Sheffield United over the site.