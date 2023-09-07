Police are hunting for a 35-year-old Sheffield man with a 'distinctive tattoo' who is wanted over a recall to prison.

Members of the public are being asked to help South Yorkshire Police to locate wanted man, Liam Nasser.

Launching a public appeal today, Thursday, September 7, 2023, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Nasser, 35, from Sheffield, is wanted for recall to prison and is known to frequent the Burngreave area of the city.

"He was last known to be residing in the Eastwood area of Rotherham.

"Nasser, who is also known by the nickname Khalid, is described as being 5ft 6ins tall and of a slim build, with dark brown hair.

"He is believed to have a distinctive tattoo of two dice on the right side of his neck.

"Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Nasser recently, or knows where he may be staying."

Anyone with information about Nasser’s whereabouts is asked to please call police on 101.

You can also give information via the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

For any immediate sightings of Nasser, please call 999.

If you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on your details to Crimestoppers.