News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Anel confirms latest United injury issue, hits back over suspension
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Liam Nasser, Burngreave: Hunt for Sheffield man with 'distinctive tattoo' wanted over recall to prison

Police are hunting for a 35-year-old Sheffield man with a 'distinctive tattoo' who is wanted over a recall to prison.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:35 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Members of the public are being asked to help South Yorkshire Police to locate wanted man, Liam Nasser.

Launching a public appeal today, Thursday, September 7, 2023, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Nasser, 35, from Sheffield, is wanted for recall to prison and is known to frequent the Burngreave area of the city.

Wanted man Liam Nasser, aged 35, from Sheffield, is wanted for recall to prison and is known to frequent the Burngreave area of the city. He was last known to be residing in the Eastwood area of RotherhamWanted man Liam Nasser, aged 35, from Sheffield, is wanted for recall to prison and is known to frequent the Burngreave area of the city. He was last known to be residing in the Eastwood area of Rotherham
Wanted man Liam Nasser, aged 35, from Sheffield, is wanted for recall to prison and is known to frequent the Burngreave area of the city. He was last known to be residing in the Eastwood area of Rotherham
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

"He was last known to be residing in the Eastwood area of Rotherham

"Nasser, who is also known by the nickname Khalid, is described as being 5ft 6ins tall and of a slim build, with dark brown hair. 

"He is believed to have a distinctive tattoo of two dice on the right side of his neck.

"Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Nasser recently, or knows where he may be staying." 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information about Nasser’s whereabouts is asked to please call police on 101.

You can also give information via the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Have you seen Liam NasserHave you seen Liam Nasser
Have you seen Liam Nasser

For any immediate sightings of Nasser, please call 999. 

If you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on your details to Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PolicePoliceSheffieldRotherhamEastwood