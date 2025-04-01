Call to Sheffield MPs to take action on Israel conflict following operation in West Bank twin city Nablus

A picture sent from the Palestinian West Bank city of Nablus by recent Sheffield visitor Amjad Refaie, showing Israeli troops carrying out an operation

A Sheffield Palestine campaigner has called on city MPs to speak out over the actions of Israeli troops in a West Bank city.

The city of Nablus has a friendship agreement with Sheffield. Amjad Refaie, one of a delegation of three from Nablus who recently visited the city to celebrate the link, said that people living in one refugee camp now fear they will be forced out.

Mr Refaie last Thursday (March 27) described a three-hour Israeli military operation where troops fired live bullets and tear gas canisters, leaving one young man with a chest injury.

Julie Pearn, the chair of Sheffield Nablus Twinning Association, said in a letter to city MPs: “I call on you to speak out against the present violations and threats to our partner city Nablus in the West Bank.”

Mr Refaie, who visited Sheffield Town Hall during the delegation’s visit as a guest of the Lord Mayor, reported: “In an alarming escalation of ongoing violations against Palestinian civilians, the Israeli occupation forces invaded Askar Al-Jadid Camp, east of Nablus, tonight, carrying out a military operation that lasted three hours.

“During this raid, the Israeli army fired live bullets and tear gas canisters, injuring a young man in the chest – his condition is reported as moderate – and causing numerous cases of suffocation among residents, including children and women.

Incursions

“This is not the first time such incursions have occurred. The camp has been invaded more than seven times during the month of Ramadan alone, as part of a systematic military escalation that exacerbates the suffering of residents and threatens their security and stability.

Amjad Refaie from Nablus in the West Bank of Palestine during a visit to Sheffield on February 20, 2025. The two cities have a friendship agreement. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

“What is particularly concerning in this incursion is that soldiers extensively filmed the streets and neighborhoods of the camp, raising serious fears among residents about a premeditated plan to demolish homes and forcibly displace families under the pretext of expanding roads within the camp. This tactic has been previously used by occupation authorities to carry out forced displacements in other Palestinian areas.

“We, the Askar Association for Community Development and Advancement, call upon all friends and international activists in solidarity with the Palestinian cause to condemn this dangerous escalation and raise their voices against the crimes committed against the residents of Askar Camp.

“These repeated incursions are not only a blatant violation of human rights but also reflect a systematic policy aimed at displacing the population and imposing a new reality by force.”

Amjad Refaie from Nablus in the West Bank of Palestine signs the visitor's book during an official reception in Sheffield Town Hall. Picture: Sheffield Nablus Twinning Association

Ms Pearn said in her letter to MPs: “As you know, settler and finance minister Bezalel Smotrich has been preparing for annexation of the West Bank and now has a green light from President Trump.

“Sheffield has a long tradition of standing up for human rights, the protection of refugees and legal justice. Silence in the face of these grave violations of human rights and international law is complicity.

“We need you and our Labour government to take a stand. [Health minister] Wes Streeting recently describes Israeli attacks on Gaza as ‘unjustifiable’ and ’intolerable’ but said he was powerless to do anything. This is clearly not true.

“The UK is in a position to place sanctions on Israel including ending supply of parts to F-35 bombers and taking a lead in forming a ‘Coalition of the Willing’ to prevent genocide, which is a looming threat in all of Palestine.”