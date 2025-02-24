Sheffield Palestinian West Bank visitor calls for more links between cities and political support to end conflict

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A visitor to Sheffield from Nablus in the West Bank of Palestine has spoken of living under Israeli occupation and has called for the city to help bring about a lasting peace.

Amjad Refaie is one of three activists from the city of Nablus who have been visiting Sheffield this week. The two cities made a friendship agreement last year and the visitors were the guests of Sheffield Nablus Twinning Association, who raised the money to fund the visit.

The delegation was invited to Sheffield Town Hall on Tuesday (February 18) to meet Lord Mayor Jayne Dunn, council leader Tom Hunt, Green Party group leader Douglas Johnson, LibDem leader Shaffaq Mohammed, plus other leading councillors and officers.

The visitors have also attended meetings and events with politicians, trade union branches, football and sports groups, women’s and community organisations and the city’s Grand Mosque.

Amjad Refaie from Nablus in the West Bank of Palestine, seated, at an official reception in Sheffield Town Hall - the two cities have signed a friendship agreement. Picture: Sheffield Nablus Twinning Association

Amjad, who is chairman of New Askar Camp (Nablus) refugee committee, was visiting Sheffield with Tareq Draidi, who lives in Beit Leed and works at An Najah University, and Seham Hasanain, an activist from New Askar Camp working with women’s, children’s, youth and disabled people’s projects.

Amjad said: “First I am here to make awareness about Palestine and to tell the people the reality about what’s happening now.” He said he also wants to make links with groups and organisations that can help the Palestinians.

Refugee

“The first message I would like to send to the people of Sheffield is that we are as Palestinians full of thanks for what you are doing for us and your support for Palestine but I think it’s not enough.

Amjad Rhaie from Nablus in the West Bank of Palestine during a visit to Sheffield on February 20, 2025. The two cities have a friendship agreement. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

“The first help we need from the British is the political support for our just cause. I am a refugee, I come from Askar refugee camp, and this is the result of the Balfour Declaration.”

The Balfour Declaration refers to a pledge by the government in 1917 to establish “a national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine, when Palestine was under British control.

He said the Balfour Declaration led to what Palestinians call the Nakba – the catastrophe – when the state of Israel was declared in 1948, leading to the forced expulsion of Palestinians from their homes. Amjad was born in Askar refugee camp in 1971 after his family became refugees when they were forced to leave Jaffa.

Amjad said: “I think the country [Britain] is responsible for our problems now and they must support us to take our independence.

Amjad Refaie from Nablus in the West Bank of Palestine signs the visitor's book during an official reception in Sheffield Town Hall. Picture: Sheffield Nablus Twinning Association

“I want to tell the people here that after there stopped being war in Gaza, it hasn’t stopped. Now the war in the West Bank begins because the West Bank is the big prize for this fascist government.”

Checkpoints

Amjad said that Nablus is now under siege, with Israeli military checkpoints and camps around the city, plus a number of settlements. “There is attacks every night for the city and for the camps,” he added.

Homes, water points and other infrastructure are being targeted by the Israeli military, Amjad said. Several refugee camps housing thousands of people, including Jenin, Tulkarem and Nur Shams, were 90% destroyed, he added.

“They locked the people out. They make another Nakba in 2025,” said Amjad. “I call it a Nakba, when you are speaking of at least 50,000 people out of their houses in the city and camps.

“It’s really sad, what you see every day in the West Bank.”

Amjad said that the economic situation is tough – Israel does not give taxes that people pay to the governing Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, so government employees do not receive their salaries. West Bank Palestinians are not allowed to work in Israel, he said.

Amjad said that the Nablus economy relied heavily on Palestinians who live in Israel visiting to spend money but travel to the city has been halted. He said that a lot of bigger projects have been forced to close.

Disruption

He lost his own guest house and small restaurant business, which his money was tied up in.

The situation has been worsened by disruption to the work of UNRWA, the UN refugee agency for Palestinians.

Amjad said that the Israeli parliament the Knesset targeted UNRWA “because it’s the witness of what happened in 1948 and the camps are witness to the occupation and Palestinians being kicked off the land in 1948. They don’t like to hear about that.”

He said that Palestinians somehow find the resilience to carry on. “Sometimes I look at situations and what’s happened in the land. I don’t know how our nation are alive and how they continue life and hope and they have dreams.”

As chairman of the New Askar Camp refugee committee, Amjad works on community development and providing services to the 7,000 people who live there. They have a library, computers, a scout group and groups for artists and musicians.

Young people are taught to be ambassadors for Palestine and are helped to feel empowered in their society. There are also women’s groups, said Amjad, adding: “We believe the woman is the partner of the man for the resistance.”

Twinning

“We are here to make twinning people to people, not just council to council,” said Amjad, “I would like to see the people in Sheffield talking to the people in Nablus – musician with musician, sportive with sportive – that is what I hope.”

“My message to the world, and especially to the British politicians – support the real peace, I mean support the Palestinians and empower them to have real peace.

“I don’t want to continue my life under occupation – this peace is for me, not for Netanyahu. He wants us to be servants for them – we want our political declaration, our council, our parliament, our democracy and an independent Palestinian state.”

“I am from Jaffa. I don’t want to kick out the people who live in Jaffa now and I don’t want to throw them in the sea. We can live together, we can find a solution if we want to find a solution, but with the fascist government it’s very difficult.”