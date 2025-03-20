Report of “night of terror” after Israeli forces raid Sheffield’s twin city in Palestine’s West Bank

A resident of Sheffield’s twin city on the Palestinian West Bank has spoken of “a night of terror” when Israeli forces raided the refugee camp where he lives.

Amjad Refaie, who is chairman of New Askar Camp (Nablus) refugee committee, was one of a three-member delegation from the city of Nablus who last month (February 2025) visited Sheffield as guests of Sheffield Nablus Twinning Association.

The two cities have signed a friendship agreement and Mr Refaie was one of the guests of Lord Mayor Jayne Dunn at a reception in Sheffield Town Hall during the visit.

Mr Refaie sent through this account of what happened overnight on Monday (March 17) and also filmed damage that he said Israeli soldiers caused to a community centre in the New Askar Camp, which is in the east of the city.

He wrote: “The residents of Askar New Camp experienced a night of terror and a frightening morning as hundreds of soldiers and military vehicles stormed the camp, sweeping through its streets and raiding more than 20 homes, leaving destruction in their wake.

“The forces searched the houses, vandalized their contents, and arrested nine residents of the camp.

Panic

“A curfew was imposed, trapping more than 50 children inside the kindergarten affiliated with the association, where they spent the night in an atmosphere of fear and panic.

“As for me, I was forced to stay confined in one of the rooms in my house, unaware of the extent of the devastation that had befallen my neighbours and the camp until the following morning when the full scale of the raids and destruction became clear.”

Sheffield Nablus Twinning Association protested about another incursion by Israeli forces last month, when more than 30 people were injured and one man was reported to have died.

The group said: “Sheffield City Council, reflecting the overwhelming support in the city for peace and justice for the Palestinians, signed a Declaration of Friendship with Nablus in October 2024.

“If friendship means anything, it surely means doing whatever we can to protect unarmed people facing bullets and tanks. That means issuing a clear statement of condemnation and putting pressure on our government to apply sanctions.

“Sheffield Nablus Twinning Association is determined not only to bring real and meaningful solidarity to Palestinians living in Nablus, but also to bring the news and speak the truth about the harsh reality of life under Israeli military occupation in Nablus and the West Bank.”